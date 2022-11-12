Nature conservancy to buy tiny island off Prince Edward Island's north shore

Located in Cascumpec Bay, the 210-acre island is home to great blue heron, double crested cormorant and bald eagles, as well as other small animals like snowshoe hares and red squirrels. (COURTESY: Stephen DesRoches) Located in Cascumpec Bay, the 210-acre island is home to great blue heron, double crested cormorant and bald eagles, as well as other small animals like snowshoe hares and red squirrels. (COURTESY: Stephen DesRoches)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island