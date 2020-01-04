HALIFAX -- New Brunswick-based photographer, Michelle Girouard has been taking photos for over a decade. With a passion for nature photography, she’s typically on the hunt for photos of waterfalls, forests and other wilderness scenes. However, it wasn’t until recently that she stumbled upon a snapshot-worthy site she'd been hoping to cross off her bucket list.

"I was going like ‘Merry Christmas to me,’” says Girouard. “This was my Christmas present for sure."

What she found was an abandoned race car, tucked away in the woods of her relative’s property in Salisbury, N.B. At first, Girouard had no idea why or how the deteriorating Pontiac Firebird found its final resting place in the forest.

"I believe it probably would have seen a bad crash or something, and it just ended up here and stayed here," says Girouard.

Curious to know of the vehicle’s history, Girouard posted her discovery on social media – and answers to her questions quickly poured in.

It was revealed the racecar once belonged to a man by the name of Bill Belyea, who raced it at the Cedar Mills International Speedway in St. Stephen, N.B., before the track closed in 1995.

"Bill's daughters are actually in Alberta,” says Girouard. “They were also quite really excited. They said this was actually their favourite car of his."

Noticing details on the car that read ‘Mr. Phil's Painting,’ Girouard was able to track down the daughter of Phil Arsenault, who painted and sponsored the car and reconnected them with Belyea and his family.

“She told me Phil and Bill would have been really good friends back in the day,” says Girouard. “They were both carpenters, and they built houses and stuff like that.”

Girouard says she couldn't have imagined a better outcome from her serendipitous forest photoshoot.

"To think that all of that came from just one photo – it's just really special," says Girouard.