

The Canadian Press





Canadian Navy divers are continuing the dangerous task of removing shells from four Second World War shipwrecks off Newfoundland and Labrador.

The vessels were carrying live shells as they sailed for Nova Scotia, and were sunk by a German U-Boat in two separate attacks near Bell Island in 1942.

Lieutenant Zach Johnson says the divers have now cleared one of the vessels.

The shells are being taken to a location in Conception Bay North where they are safely detonated.