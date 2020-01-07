SACKVILLE, N.B. -- Thousands of devices aimed at diverting birds from crashing into power lines have now been installed in New Brunswick.

The project has been carried out by NB Power, who hopes the bird diverters will help save vulnerable species at risk.

Thousands of bird diverters have been installed by NB Power in the Tantramar Marsh.

It comes after a rash of bird strikes on these power lines.

"We installed bird diverters, which is something so the birds can see when they're flying, that it would distract them from going too close to the line and avoid some collisions," said NB Power lineman Pat Daigle.

Alain Clavette, a biologist and ornithology professor at the University of Moncton, says he's witnesses several birds die after crashing into these wires.

It's something he considers heartbreaking.

"The birds arrived and started circling in front of them and decided to go through and that's when I saw them hitting the wires," Clavette said.

NB Power says they've installed around 3,200 bird diverters here in the Tantramar Marsh."

"We wanted to do something about it," Daigle said. "So we decided to install these diverters to try to minimize the impacts that it would have on the migrating bird population in the area."

The marsh is a highly populated area that's considered a migration highway between the Bay of Fundy and the waters of the Northumberland Strait.

Clavette says he's worried about certain species headed towards extinction.

"These sea ducks are disappearing at a very fast pace right now," Clavette said. "The common eider, eastern population is disappearing, and they seem to be the population hitting the wires in the fall and in the spring."

NB Power says the yellow colouring and reflective surface should help increase visibility for the birds.

"We're going to monitor, since we got two types of diverters, we want to see which one seems to work best," Daigle said.

And while Clavette applauds NB Power for trying to mitigate the problem, he says the lower lines are what worry him the most.

"What they've done so far is a good beginning," Clavette said. "They're going to be efficient, but we're going to need more of those things for sure."