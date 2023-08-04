NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive

New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.

The Atlantic Loop aims to wean Nova Scotia and New Brunswick off coal with hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

A report by NB Power says the expenses related to building infrastructure and purchasing hydroelectricity from the two provinces would raise costs to New Brunswick customers by up to $310 million per year.

The utility proposes building in New Brunswick lower-cost, carbon-free sources of electricity, such as wind and solar farms.

However, it warns that wind or any other renewables will require significant investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure for which the costs have not yet been calculated.

It says the general takeaway is that there is no silver bullet for generating net-zero power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.