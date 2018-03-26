

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's Crown-owned utility has reached a settlement with insurers who underwrote an all-risk policy for refurbishment of the Point Lepreau nuclear generating station, which took three years longer than planned and cost a billion dollars more than budgeted.

NB Power CEO Gaetan Thomas did not disclose the terms of the settlement Monday, citing a confidentiality agreement.

However, he said the proceeds from settlement will allow the utility to seek a lower electricity rate increase "for all New Brunswickers."

In a 2018-19 rate application, the utility had asked the province's Energy and Utilities Board to raise rates by about two per cent.

NB Power wants to temporarily adjourn the rate hearings so it can assess the settlement.

In January 2015, the province's auditor general uncovered problems with the $2.4-million project, saying the cost was reasonable -- but NB Power might have lost opportunities to save money by using sole-source exemptions rather than seeking competitive bids.