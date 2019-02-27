

CTV Atlantic





New rules are now in effect for the thousands of fans who enjoy professional basketball around here.

The National Basketball League of Canada has brought in a new code of conduct for fans in response to an ugly incident reported after a game in Halifax last month.

There was disappointment among members of the Windsor Express team after a game in Halifax last month.

Players allege a racist slur was hurled at least twice from the stands -- but nobody would own up to it.

“Ultimately, there's no place for that in the world - not just in our league,” said Ryan Anderson of the Windsor Express.

When it happened, the players tried to figure out who was responsible.

“We're looking like, 'who said it?’ and everybody's just looking like … OK, you're just as guilty as the people you're sitting by,” said Anderson. The players took to YouTube to demand better treatment and, on Wednesday, they got it.

“At the very least, we should not have to combat racism as we put our bodies on the line and do our jobs to provide great entertainment,” one member of the Express said in the video.

To that end, a sweeping new code of conduct is in effect.

From now on, the official rules say fans are to refrain from “disruptive behavior,” “foul or abusive language” or “obscene-gestures.”

“We're a fan-friendly product, and it's meant to have a good time and enjoy yourselves,” said Audley Stephenson, the NBL’s deputy commissioner. “We cater to fans, to families, and it's meant to be an enjoyable event, and anything else outside of this is just not acceptable.”

That includes directing any of it at players, coaches, and staff or game officials.

“I think it covers all the key points,” said Hurricanes co-owner Jim Mills.

For their part, players are urged to respect and appreciate every fan.

The Hurricanes note a code of conduct has been in the works since the season began, and anything that enhances the experience isn't a bad thing.

As for the incident involving Windsor, the team wasn't able to confirm it.

“Well, I'm not saying it didn't happen,” Mills said. “I'm saying our investigation couldn't identify any person or persons that made those comments.”

The new rules take effect immediately and are an attempt to head off any future disappointment for players and fans simply looking to enjoy the action on the hard-court.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.