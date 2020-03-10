Voters went to the polls Tuesday for two provincial byelections in Nova Scotia.

Both seats had been held by the New Democratic Party, but the party was only able to hold onto one, while losing one to the Tories.

The riding of Truro-Bible Hill was a gain for the Progressive Conservative Party.

The Truro area seat was vacated when the former NDP member, Lenore Zann, won a federal seat there for the Liberals

Dave Ritcey reclaimed the seat for the Tories.

The riding of Cape Breton Centre was formerly held by Tammy Martin, who recently resigned for health reasons. She will be replaced by Kendra Coombes.

Heading into the byelections the Liberals held 26 seats in the provincial legislature, the Progressive Conservatives 17, the NDP 4, and there are two Independents. Once the new winners are sworn in as MLAs, the count will be 26 Liberals, 18 Conservatives, five NDP, and two Independents.

The liberals lost a seat last month with the abrupt resignation from caucus by Hugh MacKay following an impaired driving charge.