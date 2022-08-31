Nearly 14,000 more mammograms are under review across Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say nearly 14,000 more mammogram results are under review across the province after the images were analyzed on screens that didn't meet technical standards.

Officials from three of the province's four health authorities told reporters today the approximately 13,884 mammograms under scrutiny represent about 11,751 patients.

Results being reviewed by Eastern and Labrador-Grenfell Health authorities cover a period beginning Sept. 18, 2018, and ending last week, while those from Western Health date as far back as October of 2013.

The news comes after the province's Central Health authority announced last week it was reviewing mammography results from about 3,000 patients for the same reason.

Central Health said Monday that a preliminary review of images from 837 patients revealed "four potential discrepancies or differing interpretations" of the mammograms.

Health officials say the risk to patients as a result of the errors appears to be low.

