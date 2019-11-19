SHEDIAC, N.B. -- Nationwide statistics reveal the harsh reality for many New Brunswickers living in poverty.

The "Hunger Count" survey shows more and more single people are depending on food banks.

"In New Brunswick, 46 per cent are single people, and in the month of March when the Hunger Count was taking place, March 2019, over seven thousand children in this province alone, went to a food bank," said Mark Leblanc, the executive director of the Shediac Food Bank.

Leblanc says single people are in a vulnerable position with just one income to rely on.

"Single people here in this area, they tend to rent rooms and that room is $500," he said. "Let's say social assistance is five-thirty-whatever. That's thirty bucks at the end of the month there is not very much at all."

That's something Emma Lirette can relate to. She says she shied away from food banks at first, a hurdle her pride had to get over.

"I just needed help and I couldn't do it on my own anymore," she said.

But even with the helping hand, many are still living paycheque to paycheque.

"Just rent and everything on the minimum budget that I do have, is very, very hard," said Lirette.

It's an issue that was touched on Tuesday in Fredericton.

Part of the throne speech highlighted that "approximately 25 per cent of children live in poverty, and close to 34 per cent of New Brunswick households have incomes so low that they cannot pay taxes."

At the Shediac Food Bank, numbers will increase with the Christmas season.

"Christmas comes and some folks they realize they're not going to make it to the end of the month," Leblanc said. "They're not going to make it to get gifts for their kids or food even."

Christmas boxes are made up with meals and the annual toyland provides toys, PJs and stocking stuffers to families.

Around 610 individuals in the area are currently using this food bank month-to-month. Leblanc says they're in need and accepting donations.