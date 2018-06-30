

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Dozens of protesters rallied in Halifax Saturday afternoon, joining hundreds of events around the world pushing back against the separation of families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Demonstrators chanted, waved signs, and wrote letters to Parliament calling on the Canadian government to condemn the Trump administration's so-called "zero tolerance" policy, which has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents.

Although U.S. President Donald Trump recently ordered that families no longer be separated, officials estimate there are still more than 2,000 children who have not been reunited with their loved ones.

"A lot of people, especially Canadians, feel compelled to help, but also helpless at the same time," said Katharine MacDonald, organizer of Halifax's Families Belong Together event.

"We can donate, and we can contact our government, but sometimes it just feels like we have to do something more."

While Halifax's event was intended to stand in solidarity with detained migrants south of the border, activists said Canada's record of separating families is far from spotless.

Masuma Khan, the daughter of Afghanistan immigrants, said she took issue with a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month that he did not want to "play politics" on immigration policy.

"They made children's lives a partisan issue," she said. "It is not a partisan issue. It is a human rights issue."

Trudeau later shifted his position, saying: "What's going on in the United States is wrong ... this is not the way we do things in Canada."

Khan, however, said Canada has been separating racialized and Indigenous families for decades.

As examples, she pointed to residential schools -- the last of which closed in the mid-90s -- and the 60s Scoop, in which about 20,000 Indigenous children were taken from their homes and adopted into non-Indigenous families between 1951 and 1991.

Data from Statistics Canada indicate that 162 minors were detained at a Canada Border Services Agency facility last year -- 11 of which were unaccompanied by guardians.

Noe Arteaga, originally from Guatemala, attended Saturday's rally, holding a sign that read: "Canada also separates families and detains children."

"I'm here to denounce the hypocrisy of the Canadian government," he said through an interpreter. "Because in Canada children are separated from their families, deported, and sent to countries that they don't know."

His friend Stacey Gomez added: "It's important to demonstrate that we're in solidarity, that we're watching what's happening, and that we're advocating for the Canadian government to do better on our end."

It was a sentiment echoed by Sam Bolton, who attended the rally with his toddler son Tobias.

As a father, Bolton said he was struck by "how needlessly cruel and horrifying (the policy) is, and how the perpetrators must not have a single shred of humanity."

Halifax's rally was among more than a dozen of other events organized in Canada on Saturday, including in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Ottawa.

"I think people are broadly looking at what's happening and looking down the line, and they don't want to be able and look back and say, 'I did nothing' when these atrocities were happening," said Bolton.

In an unanticipated twist, instrument-carrying members of the U.S.-based 2nd Marine Division Band showed up in Grand Parade Square, where the Halifax rally was taking place.

The group, who were in town to perform for the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, promptly left after being shouted at by protesters.