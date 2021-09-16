DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- A social media post by the Zatzman Sportsplex was a plea to the public to refrain from verbally abusing staff for enforcing the provincial vaccine policy.

The facility's manager declined to comment on camera, but did tell CTV News he is working to train and prepare staff future interactions with the public.

It is not just at the Zatzman Sportsplex.

"There is always training provided to staff," said Kent MacDonald, who is the owner of Shadow Security.

"We train in liquor control, protection of private property, criminal code and obviously ID verification," said MacDonald.

Now, because of the pandemic, enforcing vaccine requirements means added training for security staff.

"It adds a new component of course," said MacDonald.

MacDonald is proud to say his employees are skilled in the art of negotiation. So far, they have had success when dealing with customers regarding vaccine and covid-19protocols.

"We have been really lucky, and most people are OK," said MacDonald.

One Halifax restaurant owner asked to remain anonymous. He did not want to attract attention to his business because, he said, the vaccine subject at this time is too divisive.

Taxi drivers are bracing for an evolving new reality when dealing with the public.

"The drivers and passengers are accepting the fact that they must wear a mask," said Halifax Taxi Association President Dave Buffett. Before they get in it's on, until they get out of the cab, it's off."

For now taxi passengers do not have to show proof of vaccine. Dave Buffett would welcome strict vaccine requirements in the future.

"Absolutely, yes," Buffett said.

Buffett says if the mask mandate is lifted in the future, drivers should have the right to know if their customers are vaccinated -- just like other businesses.