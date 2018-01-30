

CTV Atlantic





Two men remain in critical condition after a drug lab exploded in a home garage in southeastern New Brunswick.

Rheal Doiron wasn't in his Cap-Pele home when the blast happened, but says his neighbour called 911 when he felt the blast and saw debris scattered across his yard.

“His house shook when the blast happened,” says Doiron.

Doiron’s son-in-law rushed to help the two men suffering from severe burns, while a woman and small child inside the house were unharmed.

“The ambulances were gone by the time I got here, but the road was closed, police cars all over the place. They stayed here all night,” says Doiron.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston of Southeast District RCMP says firefighters discovered suspicious items inside the garage, leading police to execute a search warrant.

“About 300 empty butane canisters and 100 full butane canisters were seized, as well as evidence to support an illegal extraction lab for hash oil production,” says Johnson.

A number of marijuana plants were also seized.

Johnston says one of the injured men lived in the home, while neighbours say the second man was from nearby Scoudouc.

“Shocked and surprised by what happened to those two guys, but we're just waiting now to see what's going to happen to them,” says Doiron.

RCMP could not confirm if the pair were known to police or how big the alleged hash-oil operation was. The damage appeared to be limited to the garage area, but police say it could have been worse with the amount of butane canisters involved.

“These are extremely volatile and pose a very serious risk to the community and public safety,” says Johnson.

There have been no charges or arrests in the case, and RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.