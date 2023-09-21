Nesting cormorants — and their droppings — are taking over a harbour in Nova Scotia

Atlantic

    Animal protection activists argue the cormorant cull endangers the bird species, while advocates dismiss such concerns as exaggerated and say the birds eat up to a pound of fish a day and cause other damage. (File) Animal protection activists argue the cormorant cull endangers the bird species, while advocates dismiss such concerns as exaggerated and say the birds eat up to a pound of fish a day and cause other damage. (File)
    SYDNEY, N.S. -

    It's a battle in the skies -- and so far, the bombing cormorants sowing scatological havoc in a Nova Scotia harbour are winning.

    The Crown corporation that operates a ferry service from the harbour in Sydney, N.S., says it will form a task force to evict the cormorants strewing droppings and seaweed throughout the terminal and piers.

    The waterfowl have coated the docks in so much guano that there are designated stations for people to clean their soiled shoes.

    This is the second year the cormorants have squatted in the harbour for their nesting season.

    And the port authority's efforts to deter the birds have so far proven ineffective.

    The cormorants used seaweed to cover spikes installed on lampposts where they like to nest, and an optical-deterrent device called an "eagle eye" turned out to attract the birds instead of repel them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

