'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night and is expected to continue northeastward towards the Bahamas Thursday.
Among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay, who has lived in Clearwater for almost 30 years.
Bungay says his home didn’t suffer any leaks, though he hasn’t had power since 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“My wife and I have a whole home generator that kicked in right around 10 o’clock. I was outside at the time,” he said during an interview on CTV Morning Live Atlantic.
“I’ve spent a lot of the last 24 hours running between my office working and then going outside and dealing with the flooding in our yard, which is indescribable. So, from that perspective my house is safe, I’m safe and we’re blessed, really lucky.”
Bungay estimates 17 inches of rain fell in his area, using his pool for measurement.
“We knew that going in we were going to get a lot of rain in this area … the amount that we predicated was 10-to-16 inches in my area, in Pinellas County, Clearwater north of St. Petersburg, and we got every bit of it and more,” he said.
“By my count, in total, I drained about 17 inches at this point out of my pool. Draining it and nature filling it back up… the pool is sort of a good indicator for us when there’s a hurricane because we see how much debris is in it.””
A car sits in high water in front of a home in the aftermath of hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Rescue teams in Hillsborough Country, which includes Tampa, have reported serious flooding and downed trees and power lines.
Bungay says he’s never seen anything like it.
“It is wild. The flooding throughout the bay area is unprecedented. We get a lot of flooding in places like south Tampa, which is sort of like the south end of Halifax; it’s a lot of really nice beautiful homes and quaint streets. A lot of that is under water.”
An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., in the wake of Hurricane Milton early Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Images of Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play, in nearby St. Petersburg show a large section of the roof was destroyed.
“The key thing about that damage is that Tropicana Field was housing first-responders and electrical workers and people from all over the country and Canada who had come to help out in the face of Milton,” Bungay said.
“A lot of that is wind damage, were talking water, the areas around it are flooding and Tampa and St. Pete are used to flooding, but not to this scale.”
In addition to flooding, storm surge and strong winds, the hurricane spawned a series of tornadoes in central and south Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Bungay doesn’t believe there were any in his region.
“The way they were spiking up early in the process was incredible to watch. Our meteorologist spent a good bit of time talking about tornadoes, driving people to shelter and safety in the centre of their homes, on lower floors, those sorts of things,” he said.
“It’s a scary thing to see in person. I know ‘Twister’ and the recent sequel have people sort of almost excited about tornadoes and when you’ve seen one close in person it is not exciting. It is frightening.”
Bungay described the scene outside his home as “eerily calm” around 6:45 a.m. EDT Thursday.
“Eerie is the only word I can use. The rain stopped about 15 minutes (ago). It sounds silly but it’s almost frightening because I can feel that wind and pressure,” he said.
Local authorities are expected to provide details on the impact of the storm through the day.
A fallen tree lays over the street in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Valrico, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bungay says it will be a long recovery, compounded by Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts.
“The damage that was done from that storm is exasperated tenfold by this one,” he said.
“From everything I’ve seen this morning, and I went out into my neighbourhood a little bit just to look at the street, and the amount of water rushing down the street with nowhere to go, that alone was fascinating to watch, to see the amount of debris that water was carrying is fascinating.”
With files from CTVNews.ca
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
U.S. Republican says politician spreading conspiracy theories 'needs to have their head examined'
As U.S. officials struggle to push back against misinformation about natural disasters hitting the country, at least three congressional Republicans condemned conspiracy theories repeated by fellow members of their party.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Twin boys born conjoined celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
opinion Melania Trump reveals surprising pen pal friendship with King Charles III
In her column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the pen friendship we didn't see coming, between Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, and King Charles III.
Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing
Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.
Trudeau applauds Thailand for legalizing gay marriage during meeting at ASEAN summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated the prime minister of Thailand for her country's recent move to legalize same-sex marriage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Calgary
-
Water-main valve installation will slow traffic at 9th Avenue, 1st Street S.E.
Calgary commuters can expect delays at 9th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. over several days.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Oct. 11 - 13)
10 things happening in Calgary this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild start and warm ending for the Thanksgiving long weekend
As expected temperatures will moderate and return to more typical values for the next few days.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers thumped in season-opener a second straight year
It was a familiar start to the NHL season for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and cool, but a warming trend looms
A few more days of average temperatures in Edmonton and then we're back into some warmer air for the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Alberta MLA comparing transgender students to poop welcomed back by UCP
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
Montreal
-
City of Montreal needs a French-language and Francophonie office: committee
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
-
Minister confident of turning the tide on mental health in Quebec
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
-
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
-
Ottawa public school board shuffling teachers as it deals with 1,100 student drop in elementary enrolment
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says enrolment was 1,130 students below projections in elementary schools in September, including 750 fewer Kindergarten students.
-
Suspect in Sandy Hill theft from vehicle sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged theft from a vehicle last month in Sandy Hill.
London
-
Fundraising goal met for Humane Society London & Middlesex
The Humane Society of London & Middlesex (HSLM) has reached its fundraising goal for the new Old Oak Animal Campus. Located at 1414 Dundas St. construction continues on the building and remains on track for an opening in early 2025.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Barrie
-
Barrie man accused of stabbing police officer denied bail
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer in late September, which then became the topic of conversation in parliament last week, has been denied bail.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
-
Early-morning house fire causes $200K in damage
A boarded up home caught fire in Orillia early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Two pedestrians struck in separate crashes on the same day in Guelph
Two pedestrians were treated for minor injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions on Wednesday in Guelph.
Windsor
-
Entegrus workers head south to help with hurricane relief
A team 14 staff members from Entegrus are on their way to Florida to assist in the restoration of power to thousands of customers affected by hurricanes Hele and Milton.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving 2024 in Windsor-Essex
Many people will get together this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, but there are a number of closures to look out for if you are running out to buy last minute items for your festivities.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton leaves path of destruction in Florida
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Manitobans could soon be paying more for natural gas
Manitobans could be paying more for natural gas in the future.
-
Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes. At least 4 dead
Hurricane Milton barrelled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than three million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Regina
-
RCMP searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Whitewood, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm on Wednesday evening.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
-
After 39 years this long-time vendor is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market
After nearly four decades, Howland's Honey is retiring from the Regina Farmers' Market and strictly selling its products in retail stores.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
-
'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
-
Saskatoon fatal scooter accident site to be closed for investigation
A busy stretch of road, the site of a fatal crash earlier this year, will be closed for a couple of hours Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
-
'I'm incredibly lucky': Man who stole Vancouver police cruiser hit cyclist
It all happened within a matter of seconds. Christopher Taylor was biking near an East Vancouver park on a leisurely Sunday morning when he looked left to see a police cruiser barrelling toward him.
Vancouver Island
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
-
Sea-Doo thefts prompt warning from police in Metro Vancouver
Mounties are issuing a warning to personal watercraft owners after a wave of thefts were reported at marinas in Metro Vancouver.
-
UVic PhD candidate working to bring first ever portable microplastics test kit to market
Abbas Motalebizadeh is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was at the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.