New $15M youth and community centre planned for Glace Bay

There was applause and jubilation on Thursday for a facility that promises to change the future of Glace Bay, N.S.

The community has struggled with drug and addiction issues, with 40 per cent of children living below the poverty line. Now, a new youth and community centre is trying to change that.

The new 2,600-square metre, carbon-neutral facility will include a multi-use space for youth, families and seniors, indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, a commercial kitchen for programming, a nursery area with an indoor playground and a community meeting space and café.

“In 2020, we gave out 400 per cent more needles per capita than mainland Nova Scotia, and we had the highest number of opioid0related deaths in Nova Scotia,” said Erika Shea, CEO of New Dawn Enterprises.

Locals, like Bree Steele, hope the centre can help change the current community landscape.

“Living here, it unfortunately becomes kind of normalized. You almost don't even realize how bad it is,” said Steele.

The federal government has allocated $8.8 million for the development of the community centre, with $6 million coming from the province, and $1.5 million from New Dawn Enterprises.

It's a commitment Pastor Dave Sawler has been advocating for, for years.

“The announcement today is really talking about the creation of something where hundreds of kids and youth will have access to programming and safe spaces on a daily basis here in Glace Bay,” said Sawler, who also serves as the Undercurrent Youth Centre Founder.

An official date on when the project will begin the construction phase has not been released, but Sawler is hoping his dream will become a reality in three years’ time.