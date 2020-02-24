SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A new alliance has been formed to promote the development of small nuclear reactors and other energy technologies in Atlantic Canada.

The Atlantic Clean Energy Alliance was announced today in Saint John, N.B.

Members include the University of New Brunswick, private firms Moltex Energy and ARC Nuclear Canada, NB Power and New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.

Colleen d'Entremont, president of the Atlantica Centre for Energy, an industry association that is also part of the alliance, says New Brunswick is well-positioned for development of small modular reactors in the effort to meet 2050 carbon reduction targets.

ARC and Moltex have both set up offices in Saint John.

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario recently signed a memorandum of understanding regarding development of the small modular reactor technology in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.