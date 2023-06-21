New app available in Halifax targets food wastage
Too Good to Go is an app that connects businesses to consumers, to sell surplus food.
“It can be a grocery store, a restaurant or convenience store,” said Sarah Soteroff from Too Good to Go. “They might not sell everything that they have for sale that day.”
Rather than throw food away, restaurants and stores can now post food listings and customers can then select what they want to purchase.
“It’s a win for the environment and for businesses because they are recovering, what would’ve been lost revenue from throwing out from the surplus food,” said Soteroff. “It’s also a win for the consumers, because they get great food, perfectly edible at a reduced rate.”
Too Good to Go is now available in Halifax.
“It’s actually a big help for small businesses,” said restaurant owner Via Atienza. “Customers can save 50 per cent when buying food and they can have different variety of food, which is available in the restaurant.”
Based on statistics provided by Too Good to Go, more than one third of all food is wasted, totalling 2.5 billion tonnes each year. Food waste is responsible for 10 per cent of greenhouse food emissions and the cost has reached $1.6 trillion each year.
According to Dalhousie University Professor, Sylvain Charlebois, “Canadians are the most wasteful people on earth when it comes to food,” who added the situation has improved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are working from home more often,” said Charlebois. “They can plan around what’s in the cupboard and fridge.”
Charlebois said because of inflation, people are also showing signs of trying to decrease the amount of food they waste.
