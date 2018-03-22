

New Brunswickers living along the Saint John River will now have up-to-the-minute information on water levels at the palm of their hand.

A new, free app was developed by a non-profit volunteer group that began meeting every week in the fall, all with the goal of using information technology to contribute back to the community.

“For members of our group there's either an interest in technology or a work background in technology,” says web developer Christine Harvie, “so they see that and I see that as a way that I can use my particular skillset for the public good.”

The app provides information from 19 locations on the Saint John River about the current water level, along with the 24 and 48-hour forecast.

“We're using free tools. We're using things like Google Maps, so it's been entirely free to build and it will continue to be free for us, and of course the public,” says Harvie.

The group is already developing other ideas, including a healthy meal planning app for the local food bank.

“They just volunteer their time. They're constantly looking for interesting projects to work on,” says Sandi Mackinnon of Greater Fredericton Social Innovation.

The people who run the annual River Watch campaign didn't even know about the flooding app until it was completed.

“I know people wanted it and I am absolutely thrilled that that local initiative was able to enable it,” says Greg MacCallum of New Brunswick EMO.

The app is currently available on any mobile phone.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.