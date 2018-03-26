

CTV Atlantic





Saint Mary’s University has announced that a new arena with an NHL-sized ice surface will be built on campus.

In a news release Monday, the university said it will be replacing the aging Alumni Arena with a new rink that will host 1,000 people.

“This new arena will not only support our varsity athletes and coaches but will enrich athletics and recreation opportunities for all of our students,” said Saint Mary’s University President Dr. Robert Summerby-Murray in a statement.

“This facility will benefit the Saint Mary’s community but also Halifax as a whole.”

The university said the arena will be home to the school’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. It is expected to seat 800 fans with standing room for over 200.

“The planning and design of the arena will incorporate flexibility for future growth should that be needed during the life of the building,” said communications officer Cale Loney in the release.

The cost of the arena has yet to be determined and it is expected to be open for the 2019 hockey season.