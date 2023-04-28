New arena deal in Calgary sparks stadium discussion in Halifax area
Shannon Park in Dartmouth, N.S., is a touchy subject for Peter MacKay.
“What could have been?” asked MacKay.
When he was defence minister, MacKay was willing to sell the abandoned parcel of land to the City of Halifax for one dollar and begin the process to build a 30,000-seat stadium as part of the bid for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
“It’s just all fell apart in a heartbeat.”
The Commonwealth Games bid was withdrawn, and the fact that a stadium still hasn’t been built remains a point of frustration for MacKay.
“We don’t have the capacity for hosting major events,” he said.
In Calgary, the city has announced a new $1.2 billion dollar arena complex for the NHL’s Flames, using public tax dollars combined with private investment.
Reviews have been mixed.
“The Calgary Flames are worth hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Kris Simms from the Canadian Tax Payers Federation. “You don’t get a bigger league than the NHL. It’s not right to hit up struggling taxpayers to build this rink.”
MacKay said Halifax could look to Calgary as a model to possibly be followed. However, in today's economic and political environment, any realistic stadium plan going forward needs private money secured before tax dollars are invested.
“You don’t want to run with scissors with your political career, to mix metaphors,” said MacKay. “You really need to lock down the private sector commitment, or at least be ready to jump at the same time.”
Halifax Wanderers president Derek Martin noted the Calgary arena deal involves an NHL team, which would bring a guaranteed business plan that would be tied to the viability of the new facility.
“It’s a great example of when there is an anchor tenant, who has demonstrated the ability to bring people downtown entertain citizens,” said Martin.
Martin said an anchor tenant -- in this case the Calgary Flames -- would likely bring an automatic positive return on any government investment.
