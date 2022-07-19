New art installation comes to the Fredericton Botanic Garden

Something special has sprouted at a New Brunswick park this summer: a whimsical art installation that is captivating visitors at the Fredericton Botanic Garden.

Artist Jean Hudson was inspired by the motto on Fredericton's Coat of Arms for her installation. Using recycled scrap metal, Hudson is able to bring ferns and fiddleheads alive.

"On the Coat of Arms, there are four or five Latin words that, translated to English, [mean] 'Fredericton Nobel Daughter of the Forest,’” she said.

Recycling is an important part of her artistic practice.

"I like to see items get a second life in a whole new light,” Hudson said. “These ferns are actually made out of oil barrels,” she said.

The fern and fiddlehead sculptures have really been catching the attention of passersby.

"We're hearing lots from people in person and on social media,” said Andrea Flemming, garden manager of the Fredericton Botantic Garden Association.

“People [are sharing] how much they have been enjoying the sculptures and like having that treat as they come down the path.”

Hudson just hopes to spread a little magic to people strolling through the park.

"I'm hoping they feel that it's a little whimsical, enchanted section of the garden,” she said. “[I hope] they take a walk over here and look a little bit closer, because there's little bumble bees and dragon flies painted on them. Upon closer inspection, you'll find them.”

There's still lots of time to check out the new park addition. The piece will remain in place until mid-October.