New book explores author’s experience growing up Black in a mostly white New Brunswick town

In his new book, called “Social Oblivion: Raised Black in Canada,” author Thandiwe McCarthy outlines his personal journey growing up Black in a mainly white New Brunswick town.

"You'll learn very early, if you know anything about New Brunswick, that there is racism that happens to visual minorities across our province,” said McCarthy.

“A lot of people like to ignore that, but my fuel to write this book is to explain that just because you haven't heard of terrible things happening doesn't mean they haven't existed.”

McCarthy’s book was released last week and he says publishing it was a way for him to keep the record straight on his experiences with racism while he was in school.

"I was always seen as threatening. My teachers always put down my intelligence. My teachers said I would do nothing but physical labour. I was never allowed to be smart, I was only allowed to be angry and aggressive,” he said.

McCarthy is not the first writer in his family. His mother, Mary Louise McCarthy-Brandt, is an accomplished author with numerous publications.

She says her son’s book was an eye-opening read.

"I found parts of the book quite painful because he had disclosed things in the book that I was never aware of," said McCarthy-Brandt.

McCarthy-Brandt hopes one day her son's book will be added to the education curriculum.

"He is my son and I am very proud of him, but I am also proud that he speaks of a bigger community, that the next generation is interested in sharing their stories and talking about the subtleties of racism," she said.

The book centers on exploring McCarthy’s identity outside of assumptions others made based on his race and he hopes his story will resonate with Maritimers.

"Some people live in an existence where they never get to be who they actually are, they're always just told," said McCarthy.

McCarthy is currently working on his next book, a collection of poetry called “Still Here.”