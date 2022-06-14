New Brunswick ambulance hits moose near Moncton; two paramedics injured
Two paramedics were injured when their ambulance collided with a moose near Moncton, N.B., Saturday night.
A spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick (ANB) said the collision happened on Route 126 north of the city.
The paramedics' injuries are not considered to be serious.
According to ANB, the crew was responding to a call at the time of the crash, and there were no patients inside the vehicle.
A statement from the organization says it works with its paramedics to promote safe driving as part of their safety practices and to reduce the risk of collisions.
