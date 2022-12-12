New Brunswick announces official site for new Provincial Youth Treatment Centre

New Brunswick has announced its new Provincial Youth Treatment Centre will be built in Moncton, with design work beginning early next year.

The Salisbury Road facility will provide specialized treatment in a home-like environment for youth aged 12 to 18.

“Our young people need to receive help in a timely fashion,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in a Monday news release. “This eight-bed centre is an important piece of our mental health strategy for youth in our province and will greatly assist those who require this level of support.”

Officials say construction on the facility, which will cost around $29.4 million, is anticipated to be complete by 2026.

The centre will consist of an interdisciplinary team that will oversee therapeutic programs. Officials add the facility will complement the current eight-bed Restigouche Youth Unit at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.

“Both the Restigouche unit and the new centre will provide intensive support and services to youth with complex mental health needs but in different therapeutic environments,” said Dr. France Desrosiers, Vitalité president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “The addition of the centre will also ensure specialized youth mental health services are available in both the north and south of the province.”

The Provincial Youth Treatment Centre will be operated by Vitalité Health Network.