ST. ANDREWS, N.B. -- A New Brunswick art centre has found a creative solution to showcasing art during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunbury Shores Arts and Nature Centre, in St. Andrews, N.B., is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to stay connected to the community, and support local artists at the same time, the centre has developed a program called Artist In The Window.

“It was actually an idea that was suggested to us by one of our local artists, Alanna Baird. She was our first artist in the window last week and it was very, very successful,” says Angela McLean, the director of operations at Sunbury Shores Arts and Nature Centre.

This week, artist Renate Roske-Shelton paints in front of the gallery window for passersby to enjoy.

“It allows people to come by, say hello… because a lot of other places are closed,” says Roske-Shelton.

So far, Roske-Shelton has spent four days working in the window. She says the experience took a little getting used to.

“Initially, I was somewhat conscious of the movement behind me, or when somebody knocked on the window,” says Roske-Shelton. “But it's been all good.”

“I'm actually quite able to sort of filter it out once I get lost in the painting.”

A few more artists are scheduled to display their creativity and McLean says the centre is open to receiving applications from interested artists.

“We anticipate that this program will continue through the spring, summer, fall and perhaps even into next winter,” says McLean.