New Brunswick artist uses driftwood to bring vision to life
When you step inside Kenneth Allain’s workshop in Neguac, N.B., there isn’t a free wall, shelf or table because every inch is filled with his one-of-a-kind pieces of art.
Focusing on his woodwork, Allain uses driftwood, and now hardwood as well, to bring his visions to life.
“I just started putting the pieces away and letting them dry, and then one day, when I came in and I started working on the piece, it just took over me and it was just one piece after the other,” he said.
He started collecting wood back in 2007, but it wasn’t until 2010 that he really sat down and put his skills to the test.
“When I started examining the driftwood pieces on the beach and when I started looking at them, I’m going, ‘My god, is this what I’m going to turn this piece of wood into?’ I could start seeing all my animals, my creatures. They were all there,” he said.
“All I had to do was let them dry and get to work and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.”
Artist Kenneth Allain of Neguac, N.B. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
While it’s a skill he picked up later in life, it is one that he’s always been around.
“It’s been in my blood because my dad was a wood carver himself. He didn’t pick up driftwood back then, but he made canoes and he made them back starting in the 50s. He made ones in the 1960s and '65,” he said.
“Then he made his last one in 1970, and that last one he made was the first time that he had made one with a native sitting in it with the ore in the boat and everything, and I knew once I started that that’s where my passion came from.”
To this day, a picture of Allain’s dad sits front and centre in his shop, alongside the last canoe he ever made.
He said his dad has always been an inspiration and now those two items help serve as a reminder every time he sits down to create something new.
“He seen stuff in pieces of wood that I see, and if he would be alive today, it would be magical,” he said.
A picture of Kenneth Allain’s dad sits front and centre in his woodworking shop in Neguac, N.B., alongside the last canoe he ever made. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
“He knew one day I was going to fall on that same path that he would have done and it’s an honour for me to.”
According to Allain, he has completed close to 140 pieces in just 13 years, with at least another 1,500 waiting to be carved.
“It thrills me. It’s one of the best feelings that there is when I finish a piece and see what I just created,” he said.
Every piece of wood he uses comes from the ocean, so over the last few years, Allain decided to cover the base with the rocks and shells that were collected in the same place.
While his dad serves as a big inspiration to the overall task, when it comes to individual pieces, Allain said he draws inspiration from one of his favourite movies — Jurassic Park.
“I’m making my own creatures that could have lived back with the dinosaurs or could be living in the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Fish that we’ve never seen yet, that’s what I’m trying to create.”
Artist Kenneth Allain says this is his favourite woodworking piece. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
Each sculpture is made mostly by hand, using a lot of little tools, a lot of sand paper and just a few small electric tools to help grind away the old dirt and sand.
However, since the wood is so fragile once it dries, using bigger tools just isn’t an option.
“There’s pieces (that take) maybe two weeks depending on the size, some of them four, some of them six and longer,” he said.
“I’ve got three or four (pieces) that are going to take me at least a year to finish those three pieces.”
While his talent speaks for itself, it was Allain’s niece who made sure his artwork was shared with a broader audience.
“Last week, she just said to herself, ‘Well, I’m going to sneak into his shop…’ So she came in, took out my pieces that I had on my counter, never told me. She wrote this beautiful message and then when she told me that she contacted (CTV News)… I was floored,” he said.
“I cried like a baby.”
Examples of Kenneth Allain's woodworking pieces. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
Allain said he’s going to make Megan a special piece since she helped give him the push to put his artwork out there and because she just means so much to him.
He spends hours in his shop when inspiration hits and has a lot of exciting projects that he hopes to bring forward in the future.
“I’ll do this now until I can’t move my fingers and I can’t do it no more.”
Click here to see a photo gallery of Kenneth Allain's art.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Cindy Woodhouse is the new AFN national chief after David Pratt concedes
Cindy Woodhouse is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.The Manitoba regional chief was tapped to lead the political advocacy organization after her closest challenger, David Pratt, conceded.
Joly condemns Hamas rapes of Israeli women after weeks of pressure
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel, after weeks of pressure to speak out.
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
HIV diagnoses hit 10-year high in Montreal, cases more than double between 2021-22
Public health officials say they recorded in 2022 the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in 10 years in the city of Montreal and its on-island suburbs. Data shared last week shows the number of new reported HIV cases more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, to 310 from 141.
Toronto
-
Basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins lawsuit over Burlington mansion previously occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Ontario considering enhanced road test for drivers over 80: auditor general report
Ontario is considering introducing an enhanced road test for drivers over 80 years old, and is looking at how to better deter stunt driving.
-
Police release image of suspects wanted in Yorkdale Cartier store smash-and-grab
Toronto police have released images of three of the four suspects allegedly responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewelry store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor won't attend annual menorah lighting ceremony
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek won't be attending this year's annual menorah lighting, a ceremony that marks the beginning of Hanukkah.
-
Cap on greenhouse gas emissions singles out Alberta, Premier Smith says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa's proposed cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oilpatch singles out her province for punitive measures and she promises another court fight with the federal government over it.
-
'Aren't cooperating': Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town
Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.
Montreal
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
-
A majority of Quebec civil servants are unaware of the whistleblowing law: ombudsperson
More than six years after it came into force, the majority of government employees are not familiar with the whistleblower legislation, according to the latest special report by the Québec Ombudsperson, tabled on Thursday.
-
Quebec house leader Jolin-Barrette makes a counter-offer to the opposition parties on health-care bill
Quebec Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette has made a counter-offer to the opposition parties to extend the detailed study of Bill 15 by four days next week.
Edmonton
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
5 accused of uploading, accessing child sexual abuse material in Grande Prairie
Five people in Grande Prairie were recently charged with accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.
-
Alberta Pension Protection Act passes third reading in early morning vote
The Alberta Pension Protection Act passed its third reading early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
London
-
14-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Fairground Road near Cultus.
-
November marks 'lackluster' month for home sales: LSTAR
It was a slow month for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region, with LSTAR calling the month of November 'lackluster' amid a small decrease in the average home price.
-
Crossing the street a little 'out of reach' in Old East Village
A London woman has generated some buzz on social media after a post on Facebook from an Old East Village neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Kinew to give inaugural State of the Province address
Premier Wab Kinew is set to make his inaugural State of the Province address on Thursday.
-
Slew of heat records broken in Manitoba
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Cindy Woodhouse is the new AFN national chief after David Pratt concedes
Cindy Woodhouse is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.The Manitoba regional chief was tapped to lead the political advocacy organization after her closest challenger, David Pratt, conceded.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa issues $400,000 in fines for violating winter weather parking ban during first storm of the season
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the first significant snowstorm of the season.
-
Shooting at Hull home had the wrong target, Gatineau police say
No one was hurt when several shots were fired at a home on rue Saint-Hyacinthe at approximately 12 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa home sales slow as interest rate brings about hesitancy
Ottawa's real estate market typically slows down during the colder months of the year, and this year is shaping up to be no exception.
Saskatoon
-
'You want him, not me': Final messages between Sask. Mountie and his wife read in murder trial
On Wednesday, an expert witness walked the court through messages suggesting a love triangle between a former Saskatchewan Mountie, his wife, and the man he’s accused of killing.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Homeless in Lloydminster evicted and fined $580 for encampment
As Saskatchewan managed to escape brutal cold temperatures going into December, some in Lloydminster are hoping for a chance to simply sleep indoors.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd's mom urges more jail time for tormentor, as Dutch court mulls sentence
The mother of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who was bullied into suicide by a Dutch national, says she'll be “so angry” if a court in Amsterdam doesn't give him significant extra jail time on the basis of his Canadian conviction last year.
-
B.C. landlord ordered to pay $5,400 for tenant's spitting, garbage-tossing, vandalism
A B.C. landlord has been ordered to pay $5,400 in strata fines racked up by a former tenant who was accused of breaching the building's bylaws 75 times.
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
Regina
-
'Great opportunity to come home': Marc Mueller speaks to media for first time as a Saskatchewan Roughrider
Marc Mueller has returned to his hometown of Regina to serve as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' next offensive coordinator – telling reporters on Thursday that it feels good to return to his roots.
-
Auditor says new Sask. health payroll system 'has not gone well,' could cost $240M
The troubled production of a new IT system for Saskatchewan hospitals is now projected to cost around three times its original budget at $240 million, according to the provincial auditor.
-
'Many benefits': Could chickens soon be allowed in Regina yards?
Regina residents could soon be allowed to raise chickens in their yard if a pilot project is approved by city council.
Vancouver Island
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
-
Langford hockey coach inspires donations to Christmas charity that helped him as a child
While not getting anything for Christmas was hard, Jim Knutsen says the hardest part was having to keep it a secret when he returned to school.
-
Men charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement in 'targeted' incident on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island say two men are facing multiple charges after investigators found evidence that another man had been forcibly confined and assaulted with a weapon.