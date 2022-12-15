New Brunswick asphalt plant closed, badly damaged by fire
An asphalt plant in Pine Glen, N.B., is closed after it was badly damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Riverview Fire and Rescue says about 30 firefighters responded to the asphalt plant on Pine Glen Road at 1:47 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the top of the asphalt plant.
Riverview fire says the employees had already safely evacuated the plant before they arrived on scene.
While fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, they say it did cause significant damage to the facility. It isn’t clear when, or if, the plant will reopen.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
