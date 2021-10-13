New Brunswick begins handing out take-home rapid test kits for students as COVID-19 cases continue to surge
New Brunswick schools are starting to hand out take-home rapid testing kits for anyone in the system who is unvaccinated and determined to be a close contact.
But some parents still feel not enough is being done to keep their kids safe, especially since four of the seven health zones reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
"The school does keep records of who was where and when, so they’re able to provide that list to public health, and then we get the number of close contacts there are attached to any particular case," says Stephanie Patterson, director of communications for the Anglophone East school district.
The district, which encompasses 39 schools within the Zone 1 area, handed out nearly 900 testing kits on Tuesday. Patterson says the program is still in its preliminary stages and work is being done internally to make the distribution process easier.
If an unvaccinated student is determined to be a close contact of a confirmed case, they will be contacted by the school and given directions on when and where testing kits can be picked up.
Patterson says each school’s policy could differ, but it is likely that close contacts will be asked to pick up their kits at the school.
"If they’re not able to follow the instructions for pick up as stated in the letter they get, then they can contact their school and see if they can make alternate arrangements for picking up the tests. If they don’t want to participate in the program, then they can contact public health and see what the isolation requirements would be," says Patterson.
Proof of two negative tests must be provided before returning to school. Tests must be done at least 12 hours apart.
Those using the rapid testing program will then have to show proof of a negative test every morning before school, for a period of time determined by public health.
If anyone using a rapid testing kit receives a positive result, they’re asked to self-isolate immediately and call public health to schedule a PCR test.
Each kit includes supplies for five separate tests that will show results within fifteen minutes.
Patricia Smith has a nine-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter at two different schools in Moncton. Both schools, she says, have had two confirmed cases since the school year began.
The rapid testing program is a welcome idea to Smith who also runs a daycare out of her home.
“Rather than waiting up to a week to get your COCID results, you know within 15 minutes whether or not you can just slap a mask on them and let them continue on their day, or, for instance in my environment, if I would need to close and isolate," says Smith.
Diani Blanco’s two boys are both under 12 and therefore unable to get the vaccine.
While she appreciates the province taking steps to try and limit the spread of COVID-19 within the school system, she questions the accuracy of this type of testing.
“Not necessarily that it won’t help, but I feel rapid testing is not the way to go, because you can have some mistakes made with that. Sometimes trying to rush things is not the best solution, so sometimes it’s better to wait a little bit more and be 100 per cent sure than rush it and have any mistakes done,” says Blanco.
Krissy McIntyre’s two daughters, age 12 and 14, have also had cases confirmed at both of their Moncton schools. She feels the province lifted restrictions too early and isn’t doing enough to keep her kids safe.
"If there has been this many cases at separate times in different schools, and it’s not just my kids’ school, it’s every school...it should be shut down," says McIntyre.
McIntyre says she’d like to see a two-to-three month closure of all schools across the province to try and stop any further outbreaks.
