New Brunswick brothers open taproom and bowling alley

Bowling has made a return in Riverview, N.B., and it's thanks to the owners of the Holy Whale Brewing Company.

Brothers Jeff and Peter Grandy purchased the former family-owned alley just over a year ago where almost everything has been renovated.

"People are pretty shocked when they come in here, especially if they've bowled here for years. It's not really the same place anymore. We tried to keep a few relics from the Parkland Lanes peppered around as decoration and décor," says Peter.

The operation started in 2016 when the brothers built their brewery in an old church located in Alma, N.B.

They also have a taproom in a former fire station in Riverview, but they say that's just a temporary location.

The Grandy boys were looking for a place to sell their microbrews in the fall and winter -- the slower part of the year for beer sales.

Though they are big bowlers, they know there's a learning curve to actually owning an alley.

"We understand that we're new to bowling and there's a fair bit to learn, but we're working to get to the point where we can offer a product where we can say we know what we're doing," says Jeff.

Leaving those with one question -- who is the better bowler?

"We've squared away a few times and I think I'm probably the overall better bowler, but that being said, he'll probably say the same," says Peter.

As for Jeff, "I would have to say myself. I'm his older brother so he's been trying to play catch-up his whole life."

The Marvelous Holy Bowly is open seven days a week and despite it being a taproom, its kid -- and big kid -- friendly.