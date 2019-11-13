KINGS LANDING, N.B. -- On a cold and windy fall day, the warm days of summer and fall seem a long way away, but people in New Brunswick's tourism industry are celebrating a good season, despite large cuts in the tourism budget.

It's easy to dream of warmer days when you look at images of Hopewell Rocks, which enjoyed almost 240,000 visitors to its shores this summer.

Overall, 2019 was a good year for most tourism attractions.

Despite an early winter snowfall, the Department of Tourism wants those efforts to continue, and is encouraging more operators to find the bright side of the cold weather.

"There's always a way to improve," said Minister Robert Gauvin.

He says a new tourism strategy will focus on winter activities as well as New Brunswick's coastal regions.

The positive numbers come despite $8 million in cuts made to the Tourism Department's budget.

"We are one of the only revenue-generating departments for this government," said Dan Myers of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick. "Any cut jeopardizes the future for the industry, especially when we look at some key markets like Ontario and Quebec which we do know, cuts have been made; we need to find a way to rebound from that."

This year, the province allowed municipalities to add an accommodation fee to hotel stays. It amounts to a few percentage points added to a hotel bill.

Myers says Moncton added one in August, Fredericton started theirs two weeks ago, and Saint John's will start in January.

"We've gotten zero response from our guests, as we know, this is in place in every other region throughout the world, across the country, across north America," Myers said. "It's just assumed it's there. So there's been zero comments back about it."

The other change this year?

No more printed tourism guides, which was lost in the shift toward online marketing.

The province says it will save them $600,000 in printing costs.

"I didn't hear anything about that because when I ask a question to operators I was waiting for that answer and no one talked about that," Gauvin said. "Everyone talked about what they did on Facebook, what they did day-by-day."