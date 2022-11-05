New Brunswick colleges look to draw in future students
It was a busy weekend for future students in the Moncton, N.B., area as two different local colleges opened up their doors on Saturday.
Oulton College, a private college in the city, held it’s open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. giving potential future students a chance to explore and see what classes and programs would look like.
“Our faculty are here, our students are here and we get the opportunity to look at all those exciting faces, eager to come back to post-secondary education,” said Darcie Reidpath, the president of Oulton College. “At this open house, we expect there to be lots of activities, some good munchies and lots of faculty here displaying what’s so exciting about their program.”
Overall, Reidpath says enrolment at Oulton College has been growing and is an inclusive space for everyone.
“We are approaching around that 1,000 mark for number of students,” she said. “This has been an exciting year as we’ve seen our first cohort of international students, we have about 100 international students which has just totally been fantastic for the dynamic and culture here at the college.”
As the world continues to find a new normal after COVID-19, she says the college is mainly back to in-class lessons and labs now, but there are still a few classes that have adapted to a hybrid teaching method.
“Trends… health sciences are always very important here, cyber security, the dental industry is booming,” she said, adding that the practical nursing program is also very popular and that the college is currently looking into a Bachelor of Science and Nursing program.
On Saturday, students in the area could also check out New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) where open houses were held at six of its campus locations.
“Students are coming and they’re getting hands-on learning experiences, there’s applied learning experiences and [then] they are job ready essentially,” said Shawn Ethier, the director of enrolment management at NBCC. “They come here for one, two, three years and we see them cross the stage and get into a job almost immediately.”
It was the first in-person open house in two years and drew out large numbers of potential students.
“Last year we hit a record enrolment and we’re still just finalizing our enrolment data for this fall,” he said. “Things are looking really, really good.”
He says there are a variety of programs available and many that seem to be popular among future students right now.
“Some of our most popular programs are anything under health sciences, which is very popular, trades, business,” he said. “We have a large number of international students now at NBCC, almost one out of three students is from outside of Canada.”
More information can be found on each school’s website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
How to watch the last lunar eclipse of the year
Early on Tuesday morning, the last total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as the 'beaver blood moon' will be visible across the skies.
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
Toronto
-
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
-
Toronto breaks 63-year temperature record
Saturday saw Toronto break a 63-year record for high temperatures.
-
Second day of protests plays out in Toronto as labour hearing on education worker strike continues
Education support workers continued a second day of protest in Toronto as the province’s labour board resumed a hearing on the government's application to deem the walkout illegal.
Calgary
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
-
Advantage ‘Calgary’: New bubble tennis facility changes game for next generation, creates major economic boost
The Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre unveiled its new state-of-the-art bubble tennis facility, featuring five indoor courts expected to grow the sport and provide 70,000 extra hours of extra play-time each year.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was suspected of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
-
Montreal honour for urologist postponed after condemnation from Iran diaspora
A Montreal-based urology organization has postponed plans to honour a Tehran physician who has been accused of spreading COVID-19 disinformation and upholding the Iranian regime's sexist attitudes.
-
Daylight saving time ends: When do clocks go back in Quebec?
This weekend, Quebecers will have to turn back their clocks one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing people to catch up on some sleep.
Edmonton
-
Man dies while in police custody, ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in police custody following an incident on Thursday night.
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Nogdawindamin hosts reconciliation walk
Heavy rain failed to dampen the resolve of those participating in Saturday’s Walking Together for Reconciliation event in Sault Ste. Marie. The event was put on by Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services with the walk aimed at addressing incidents of racism and discrimination in the city.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
London
-
Saturday weather boasts shorts and short sleeves on London, Ont. golf courses
The calendar might read early November, but that did not stop Londoners from hitting the golf green or bike trails and making the most of Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather.
-
Stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash, nearby homes evacuated
It was a busy Saturday morning for first responders in Huron County after a report of a car crash involving a stolen truck that burst into flames prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region
Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
Diabetes testing clinic seeks to help at-risk Winnipeggers
Maples residents were checking up on their health Saturday afternoon at a diabetes testing clinic targeting Winnipeggers of South Asian descent.
-
Police searching for suspect after Transitway sexual assault
Winnipeg police are on the hunt for a suspect after a sexual assault on a south Winnipeg Rapid Transit corridor overnight.
Ottawa
-
Devastating fire destroys popular Manotick gingerbread shop
Flames tore through The Gingerbread Man on Tighe Street early Friday morning. The walls inside the 20-year-old shop now covered in soot and the kitchen destroyed.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 23.2 C at 3 p.m., setting the record for the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history. A special weather statement warns strong wind gusts are possible tonight.
-
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
Saskatoon woman facing murder charge after death of 23-year-old: Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.
-
Changes coming to waste bylaws: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city council approved a new waste bylaw, replacing the previous one written in 2004.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.
-
B.C. doesn't count reinfections in its COVID-19 data
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says it is working to "better quantify" COVID-19 reinfections, which are not currently accounted for in the province's pandemic data.
-
Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power to hundreds of thousands in B.C.
As many as 330,000 BC Hydro customers lost power at some point overnight Friday, as strong winds and heavy rains knocked down trees weakened by this summer's severe drought.
Regina
-
'Alberta Clipper' set to bring rapidly changing winter conditions to Regina, southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada warned residents in southern Saskatchewan to brace for rapidly changing weather ahead of the arrival of an ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.
Vancouver Island
-
Storm knocks out power to nearly 80K on Vancouver Island
Tens of thousands of Vancouver Islanders lost power at some point Friday night as powerful winds kicked up in the aftermath of the latest atmospheric river to hit the province.
-
Tofino offers new beach mobility chairs, launches accessibility guide
Hitting the beaches in Tofino, B.C., has gotten easier for those with mobility issues thanks to new beach wheelchairs that the region is offering guests.
-
COP27: Indigenous leaders from B.C. make climate policy pitch
First Nations leaders from British Columbia are taking their environment and climate policy pitch directly to the international stage at a United Nations climate conference in Africa in an attempt to set a tone for domestic climate policy.