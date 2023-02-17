New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan

The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.

In a news release Friday, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan said the province will not proceed with a proposed 50/50 framework where students would spend half of their day taking instruction in English and the remainder of their day in French.

“We listened intently to the voices of nearly 13,000 New Brunswickers who participated in our consultation sessions over the past month,” Hogan said. “We have taken all we have heard and incorporated it into our decision.”

Public consultations on the government’s proposal held over the past several weeks were both combative and divisive, with many of those participating objecting to the 50/50 proposal.

A summary of results from the consolations will be released in “the early spring.”

The province says a stakeholder group will be established to determine what happens next.

The group will consist of the New Brunswick Teacher’s Association, experts within the education system and parents.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of what will be positive and lasting change,” said Hogan.

This is a developing story. More to come...