New Brunswick duo focus on women empowerment, even when it comes to weight loss

It’s not the number on the scale, amount of calories, or even the type of food that’s at the centre of Your Way Weight Loss, instead it’s about something much bigger.

“It is a community full of women empowering each other and being there with the same goa,l and the goal is simply to feel like they are getting louder in their lives and they are prioritizing themselves,” said founder, Josée Cormier.

She founded the program back in 2012 and came up with a new way for women to look at diet culture.

Today, thousands of women have joined.

“Your Way Weight Loss is a psychological process meaning there’s no meal plans, no calorie counting, so with our process we focus on your thinking patterns, your behaviours, and we offer support, community, guidance, some knowledge as well that can really help you create your own way,” Cormier said.

“We want people to really focus on their behaviour and what they can control, which is ultimately how they feel and how they show up in their lives,” she added.

Alicia Stafford, Cormier’s best friend and now weight loss coach alongside her, says she’s witnessed firsthand that a new mind set can be the piece that makes all the difference.

“I had dieted my entire life. I had gained and lost 20, 30, 50, 60 pounds over and over and over. My twins were one and my son was three and I looked at them and I realized that if I did not start prioritizing myself, absolutely no one was going to do it for me,” said Stafford.

She says it’s important to focus on the bigger picture, not just the weight loss.

“So who do you want to be at the restaurant? Who do you want to be on the weekends? How do you want to show up in your own life and start to build your own lifestyle and habits off of that,” she said.

The duo now uses their experience and knowledge to help others.

They have built an online community, launched their own podcast called Let’s Get Loud that has almost one million downloads, and even gone on tour.

At the heart of it all is encouraging women to take control of their lives.

“When women start to change their lives, maybe it’s weight loss, they start to see what’s possible and changing your life in the way that we support women to do, they will start to take their power back in their relationships, in their jobs and in their health and it just connects,” said Stafford.

This Saturday is their third annual Let’s Get Loud event at Moncton’s Capital Theatre.

They describe it as “the ultimate girls’ night.”

“The whole idea is to empower women to show up confidently and to 100 per cent be themselves in their world. So to be louder about who they are and what they desire and what they want,” said Cormier.

“The whole idea is to finish the event feeling like Beyoncé with the wind in the hair, like you can attack anything in life. That is our goal,” she added.

Tickets are still available and people have the option to attend in person or purchase a link to view it virtually.

“It’s a place for women to come and celebrate, prioritize themselves, be inspired, have fun, laugh, dance and just enjoy a night out,” said Stafford.

With Cormier adding, “women deserve to get louder in their world and what they want and desire should be top priority.