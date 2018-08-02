

CTV Atlantic





A province-wide burn ban in New Brunswick was dialed down Thursday night.

The new guidelines allowed people to have a campfire in the evening and overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“It’s all part of camping and you just do what you gotta do to take precautions you need,” said one camper near Fredericton.

In Nova Scotia, the burn restrictions for Thursday night are comparable, allowing for burning only between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“We also have a propane fire pit we take us just in case we can't have an actual fire so we can have the fire experience,” said one New Brunswick camper.

It comes amid hot dry weather that have led to more firest fires in the province this year than last year. While the fire picture looks less severe right now, it has already been a busy year.

To date, there have been a total of 236 fires reported compared with just over 100 last year. That has led to the destruction of nearly 300 hectares.

The situation is far worse in Ontario, where about a thousand people have been evacuated with a major wildfire growing.

On Monday, a crew of 14 New Brunswick firefighters was deployed to Ontario to help with the fire situation there.

They will work alongside with four firefighters from Prince Edward Island and three from Newfoundland and Labrador battling the fires burning in the Parry Sound area.

About 280 firefighters from across North America are working to put out more than 140 fires burning in Ontario right now.

There is one fire burning in New Brunswick at the moment -- down from two reported earlier in the day -- according to the provincial forest fire watch. The fire in Kent-County is currently being patrolled.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.