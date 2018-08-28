

FREDERICTON -- Where the leaders are Tuesday, Aug. 28, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:

Liberals: Brian Gallant makes an announcement at 10 a.m. in Fredericton at 1015 Regent St. He is then expected to make stops in Grand Bay-Westfield and Saint John.

Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs makes a campaign announcement about carbon taxes at 10:30 a.m. at the Carpenter Millwright Training Academy, 300 Grandview Ave., in Saint John. At 1 p.m., he stops for coffee with supporters at the Tim Hortons at 208 Sussex St. in Sussex. At 6 p.m. Higgs attends a barbecue at the Miramichi Agricultural Association at 24 Church St. in Miramichi.

Greens: David Coon canvasses with the party's candidate in the riding of Fredericton North at 9:30 a.m. Then at 6 p.m., he participates in an all-candidates town hall hosted by the National Association of Federal Retireees at the Wu Centre at the Fredericton campus of the University of New Brunswick.

New Democrats: Jennifer McKenzie will make an announcement about nursing homes at 11 a.m., in front of the Villa du Repos, 87 Murphy Ave. in Moncton. Later, she is expected to canvass in her riding of Saint John Harbour.

People's Alliance: Kris Austin spends the day campaigning in his riding, then attends a question-and-answer session at the Fredericton Inn.