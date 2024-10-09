New Brunswick election: Who is running in my riding?
New Brunswickers will head to the polls on Oct. 21 to cast their vote in the provincial election.
Here is a list of all 49 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.
1 – Restigouche West
- PC: Diane Cyr
- Liberal: Gilles LePage
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Ronald Geraghty
- Green Party: Myriam Cormier
2 – Restigouche East
- PC: Normand Pelletier
- Liberal: Guy H. Arseneault
- NDP: Daisy Petersen
- Green Party: Gilles Cormier
3 – Belle-Baie-Belledune
- PC: Louis Robichaud
- Liberal: Marco LeBlanc
- NDP: Tyler (Ty) Boulay
- Green Party: Rachel Boudreau
4 – Bathurst
- PC: Kim Chamberlain
- Liberal: René Legacy
- NDP: Jeff Frenette
- Green Party: Robert Kryszko
5 – Hautes-Terres-Nepisiguit
- PC: Jason Purdy
- Liberal: Luc Robichaud
6 – Caraquet
- PC: Jean Paul Lanteigne
- Liberal: Isabelle Thériault
7 – Shippagan-Les-Îles
- PC: François Robichaud
- Liberal: Eric Mallet
- Green Party: Wilfred Roussel
8 – Tracadie
- PC: Gertrude McLaughlin
- Liberal: Keith Chiasson
- Green Party: Serge Brideau
9 – Miramichi Bay - Neguac
- PC: Réjean Savoie
- Liberal: Sam Johnston
- Green Party: Wayne Hitchcock
10 – Miramichi East
- PC: Michelle Conroy
- Liberal: Veronique Arsenault
- Green Party: Josh Shaddick
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Tom L'Huillier
11 – Miramichi West
- PC: Mike Dawson
- Liberal: Mark Hambrook
- Green Party: Genevieve MacRae
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Rhonda L'Huillier
- Independent: Richard Sutherland
12 – Kent North
- PC: Carl Cosby
- Liberal: Pat Finnigan
- Green Party: Kevin Arseneau
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Carole Boudreau
13 – Beausoleil-Grand-Bouctouche-Kent
- PC: Ann Bastarache
- Liberal: Benoît Bourque
- Consensus NB Party: Lenny O'Brien
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Eddy Richard
- Green Party: Bernadette Morin
14 – Shediac Bay-Dieppe
- PC: René Ephestion
- Liberal: Robert Gauvin
- Green Party: Chantal Landry
15 – Shediac-Cap-Acadie
- PC: Christine Arsenault
- Liberal: Jacques LeBlanc
- Green Party: Jean Bourgeois
16 – Tantramar
- PC: Bruce Phinney
- Liberal: John Higham
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Donna Allen
- NDP: Evelyne Godfrey
- Green Party: Megan Mitton
17 – Dieppe-Memramcook
- PC: Dean Léonard
- Liberal: Natacha Vautour
- Green Party: Jacques Giguère
18 – Moncton East
- PC: Paolo (PJ) Andreetti
- Liberal: Alexandre Cédric Doucet
- NDP: Alex Gagne
- Green Party: Diani Blanco
19 – Moncton Centre
- PC: Dave Melanson
- Liberal: Rob McKee
- NDP: James Ryan
- Green Party: Sarah Colwell
20 – Moncton South
- PC: Greg Turner
- Liberal: Claire Johnson
- Green Party: Vincent Merola
21 – Moncton Northwest
- PC: Ernie Steeves
- Liberal: Tania Sodhi
- Green Party: Ana Santana
22 – Champdoré-Irishtown
- PC: Ricky Gautreau
- Liberal: Lyne Chantal Boudreau
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Adam Hennessey
- Green Party: Matthew Ian Clark
23 – Riverview
- PC: Rob Weir
- Liberal: Scott Grant
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Rebecca Mallaley
- NDP: Desiree Despres
- Green Party: Sarah Lord
24 – Albert-Riverview
- PC: Sherry Wilson
- Liberal: Dave Gouthro
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: William Jones
- Green Party: Liam MacDougall
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Sharon Buchanan
25 – Arcadia-Butternut Valley-Maple Hills
- PC: Don Monahan
- Liberal: Connie Larson
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Anthony Matthews
- Green Party: Brian Boucher
26 – Sussex-Three Rivers
- PC: Tammy Scott-Wallace
- Liberal: Bruce Northrup
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Wayne Wheeler
- Green Party: Teri McMackin
27 – Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins
- PC: Faytene Grasseschi
- Liberal: John Herron
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Barbara Dempsey
- NDP: Gordie Stackhouse
- Green Party: Laura Myers
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Peter Graham
28 – Quispamsis
- PC: Blaine Higgs
- Liberal: Aaron Kennedy
- NDP: Alex White
- Green Party: Andrew Conradi
- Independent: David Raymond Amos
29 – Rothesay
- PC: Hugh J. (Ted) Flemming
- Liberal: Alyson Townsend
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Austin Venedam
- Green Party: Zara MacKay-Boyce
30 – Saint John East
- PC: Glen Savoie
- Liberal: David Alston
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Denise Campbell
- NDP: Josh Floyd
- Green Party: Gerald Irish
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Tanya Graham
31 – Saint John Portland-Simonds
- PC: Paul Dempsey
- Liberal: John Dornan
- NDP: Bobby Martin
- Green Party: P.J. Duncan
32 – Saint John Harbour
- PC: Adam Smith
- Liberal: David Hickey
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Shelley Craig
- NDP: Kenneth Procter
- Green Party: Mariah Darling
33 – Saint John West-Lancaster
- PC: Kim Costain
- Liberal: Kate Elman Wilcott
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Sherie Vukelic
- NDP: Jane Ryan
- Green Party: Joanna Killen
34 – Kings Centre
- PC: Bill Oliver
- Liberal: Brian Stephenson
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Crystal Tays
- Green Party: Bruce Dryer
35 – Fundy-The Isles-Saint John Lorneville
- PC: Ian Lee
- Liberal: Patty Borthwick
- Consensus NB Party: Sharon Greenlaw
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Keith Tays
- NDP: Chris Wanamaker
- Green Party: Rhonda Connell
36 – Saint Croix
- PC: Kathy Bockus
- Liberal: Troy Lyons
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Krysten Mitchell
- NDP: Bola Ademolu
- Green Party: Mark Groleau
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Alex Tessmann
- Independent: Kris Booth
37 – Oromocto-Sunbury
- PC: Mary E. Wilson
- Liberal: Stephen Horsman
- NDP: Glenna Hanley
- Green Party: Emerald Gibson
38 – Fredericton-Grand Lake
- PC: Kris Austin
- Liberal: Kevin Dignam
- NDP: Arthur Taylor
- Green Party: Ken Washburn
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Rick DeSaulniers
39 – Fredericton Lincoln
- PC: Daniel Chippin
- Liberal: Joni Leger
- Green Party: David Coon
40 – Fredericton South-Silverwood
- PC: Nicolle Carlin
- Liberal: Susan Holt
- NDP: Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane
- Green Party: Simon Ouellette
41 – Fredericton North
- PC: Jill Green
- Liberal: Luke Randall
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Andrew Vandette
- NDP: Matthew Stocek
- Green Party: Anthea Plummer
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Glen Davis
42 – Fredericton-York
- PC: Ryan Cullins
- Liberal: Tanya Whitney
- NDP: Steven J. LaForest
- Green Party: Pam Allen-LeBlanc
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Michael Broderick
43 – Hanwell-New Maryland
- PC: Judy Wilson-Shee
- Liberal: Cindy Miles
- Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Meryl W. Sarty
- NDP: Joël Cyr LaPlante
- Green Party: Susan Jonah
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Kris Hurtubise
44 – Carleton-York
- PC: Richard Ames
- Liberal: Chris Duffie
- Green Party: Burt Folkins
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Sterling Wright
45 – Woodstock-Hartland
- PC: Bill Hogan
- Liberal: Marisa Pelkey
- NDP: Bo Sheaves
- Green Party: Jada Roche
- People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Charlie Webber
- Independent: Ernest Culberson
46 – Carleton-Victoria
- PC: Margaret Johnson
- Liberal: Julian Moulton
- Green Party: Rebecca Blaevoet
- Social Justice Party of New Brunswick: Tasha Rossignol
47 – Grand Falls-Vallée-des-Rivières-Saint-Quentin
- PC: Marc-André Ross
- Liberal: Chuck Chiasson
- Green Party: Dani McLean-Godbout
48 – Edmundston-Vallée-des-Rivières
- PC: Roger Quimper
- Liberal: Jean Claude (JC) D'Amours
- Social Justice Party of New Brunswick: Sylvain Gerald Voisine
49 – Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston
- PC: Michel Morin
- Liberal: Francine Landry
- Consensus NB Party: Richard Barahoga
- NDP: André Martin
- Green Party: Alain Martel
