New Brunswick election: Who is running in my riding?

    New Brunswickers will head to the polls on Oct. 21 to cast their vote in the provincial election.

    Here is a list of all 49 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.

    1 – Restigouche West

    • PC: Diane Cyr
    • Liberal: Gilles LePage
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Ronald Geraghty
    • Green Party: Myriam Cormier

    2 – Restigouche East

    • PC: Normand Pelletier
    • Liberal: Guy H. Arseneault
    • NDP: Daisy Petersen
    • Green Party: Gilles Cormier

    3 – Belle-Baie-Belledune

    • PC: Louis Robichaud
    • Liberal: Marco LeBlanc
    • NDP: Tyler (Ty) Boulay
    • Green Party: Rachel Boudreau

    4 – Bathurst

    • PC: Kim Chamberlain
    • Liberal: René Legacy
    • NDP: Jeff Frenette
    • Green Party: Robert Kryszko

    5 – Hautes-Terres-Nepisiguit

    • PC: Jason Purdy
    • Liberal: Luc Robichaud

    6 – Caraquet

    • PC: Jean Paul Lanteigne
    • Liberal: Isabelle Thériault

    7 – Shippagan-Les-Îles

    • PC: François Robichaud
    • Liberal: Eric Mallet
    • Green Party: Wilfred Roussel

    8 – Tracadie

    • PC: Gertrude McLaughlin
    • Liberal: Keith Chiasson
    • Green Party: Serge Brideau

    9 – Miramichi Bay - Neguac

    • PC: Réjean Savoie
    • Liberal: Sam Johnston
    • Green Party: Wayne Hitchcock

    10 – Miramichi East

    • PC: Michelle Conroy
    • Liberal: Veronique Arsenault
    • Green Party: Josh Shaddick
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Tom L'Huillier

    11 – Miramichi West

    • PC: Mike Dawson
    • Liberal: Mark Hambrook
    • Green Party: Genevieve MacRae
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Rhonda L'Huillier
    • Independent: Richard Sutherland

    12 – Kent North

    • PC: Carl Cosby
    • Liberal: Pat Finnigan
    • Green Party: Kevin Arseneau
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Carole Boudreau

    13 – Beausoleil-Grand-Bouctouche-Kent

    • PC: Ann Bastarache
    • Liberal: Benoît Bourque
    • Consensus NB Party: Lenny O'Brien
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Eddy Richard
    • Green Party: Bernadette Morin

    14 – Shediac Bay-Dieppe

    • PC: René Ephestion
    • Liberal: Robert Gauvin
    • Green Party: Chantal Landry

    15 – Shediac-Cap-Acadie

    • PC: Christine Arsenault
    • Liberal: Jacques LeBlanc
    • Green Party: Jean Bourgeois

    16 – Tantramar

    • PC: Bruce Phinney
    • Liberal: John Higham
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Donna Allen
    • NDP: Evelyne Godfrey
    • Green Party: Megan Mitton

    17 – Dieppe-Memramcook

    • PC: Dean Léonard
    • Liberal: Natacha Vautour
    • Green Party: Jacques Giguère

    18 – Moncton East

    • PC: Paolo (PJ) Andreetti
    • Liberal: Alexandre Cédric Doucet
    • NDP: Alex Gagne
    • Green Party: Diani Blanco

    19 – Moncton Centre

    • PC: Dave Melanson
    • Liberal: Rob McKee
    • NDP: James Ryan
    • Green Party: Sarah Colwell

    20 – Moncton South

    • PC: Greg Turner
    • Liberal: Claire Johnson
    • Green Party: Vincent Merola

    21 – Moncton Northwest

    • PC: Ernie Steeves
    • Liberal: Tania Sodhi
    • Green Party: Ana Santana

    22 – Champdoré-Irishtown

    • PC: Ricky Gautreau
    • Liberal: Lyne Chantal Boudreau
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Adam Hennessey
    • Green Party: Matthew Ian Clark

    23 – Riverview

    • PC: Rob Weir
    • Liberal: Scott Grant
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Rebecca Mallaley
    • NDP: Desiree Despres
    • Green Party: Sarah Lord

    24 – Albert-Riverview

    • PC: Sherry Wilson
    • Liberal: Dave Gouthro
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: William Jones
    • Green Party: Liam MacDougall
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Sharon Buchanan

    25 – Arcadia-Butternut Valley-Maple Hills

    • PC: Don Monahan
    • Liberal: Connie Larson
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Anthony Matthews
    • Green Party: Brian Boucher

    26 – Sussex-Three Rivers

    • PC: Tammy Scott-Wallace
    • Liberal: Bruce Northrup
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Wayne Wheeler
    • Green Party: Teri McMackin

    27 – Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins

    • PC: Faytene Grasseschi
    • Liberal: John Herron
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Barbara Dempsey
    • NDP: Gordie Stackhouse
    • Green Party: Laura Myers
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Peter Graham

    28 – Quispamsis

    • PC: Blaine Higgs
    • Liberal: Aaron Kennedy
    • NDP: Alex White
    • Green Party: Andrew Conradi
    • Independent: David Raymond Amos

    29 – Rothesay

    • PC: Hugh J. (Ted) Flemming
    • Liberal: Alyson Townsend
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Austin Venedam
    • Green Party: Zara MacKay-Boyce

    30 – Saint John East

    • PC: Glen Savoie
    • Liberal: David Alston
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Denise Campbell
    • NDP: Josh Floyd
    • Green Party: Gerald Irish
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Tanya Graham

    31 – Saint John Portland-Simonds

    • PC: Paul Dempsey
    • Liberal: John Dornan
    • NDP: Bobby Martin
    • Green Party: P.J. Duncan

    32 – Saint John Harbour

    • PC: Adam Smith
    • Liberal: David Hickey
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Shelley Craig
    • NDP: Kenneth Procter
    • Green Party: Mariah Darling

    33 – Saint John West-Lancaster

    • PC: Kim Costain
    • Liberal: Kate Elman Wilcott
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Sherie Vukelic
    • NDP: Jane Ryan
    • Green Party: Joanna Killen

    34 – Kings Centre

    • PC: Bill Oliver
    • Liberal: Brian Stephenson
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Crystal Tays
    • Green Party: Bruce Dryer

    35 – Fundy-The Isles-Saint John Lorneville

    • PC: Ian Lee
    • Liberal: Patty Borthwick
    • Consensus NB Party: Sharon Greenlaw
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Keith Tays
    • NDP: Chris Wanamaker
    • Green Party: Rhonda Connell

    36 – Saint Croix

    • PC: Kathy Bockus
    • Liberal: Troy Lyons
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Krysten Mitchell
    • NDP: Bola Ademolu
    • Green Party: Mark Groleau
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Alex Tessmann
    • Independent: Kris Booth

    37 – Oromocto-Sunbury

    • PC: Mary E. Wilson
    • Liberal: Stephen Horsman
    • NDP: Glenna Hanley
    • Green Party: Emerald Gibson

    38 – Fredericton-Grand Lake

    • PC: Kris Austin
    • Liberal: Kevin Dignam
    • NDP: Arthur Taylor
    • Green Party: Ken Washburn
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Rick DeSaulniers

    39 – Fredericton Lincoln

    • PC: Daniel Chippin
    • Liberal: Joni Leger
    • Green Party: David Coon

    40 – Fredericton South-Silverwood

    • PC: Nicolle Carlin
    • Liberal: Susan Holt
    • NDP: Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane
    • Green Party: Simon Ouellette

    41 – Fredericton North

    • PC: Jill Green
    • Liberal: Luke Randall
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Andrew Vandette
    • NDP: Matthew Stocek
    • Green Party: Anthea Plummer
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Glen Davis

    42 – Fredericton-York

    • PC: Ryan Cullins
    • Liberal: Tanya Whitney
    • NDP: Steven J. LaForest
    • Green Party: Pam Allen-LeBlanc
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Michael Broderick

    43 – Hanwell-New Maryland

    • PC: Judy Wilson-Shee
    • Liberal: Cindy Miles
    • Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Meryl W. Sarty
    • NDP: Joël Cyr LaPlante
    • Green Party: Susan Jonah
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Kris Hurtubise

    44 – Carleton-York

    • PC: Richard Ames
    • Liberal: Chris Duffie
    • Green Party: Burt Folkins
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Sterling Wright

    45 – Woodstock-Hartland

    • PC: Bill Hogan
    • Liberal: Marisa Pelkey
    • NDP: Bo Sheaves
    • Green Party: Jada Roche
    • People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Charlie Webber
    • Independent: Ernest Culberson

    46 – Carleton-Victoria

    • PC: Margaret Johnson
    • Liberal: Julian Moulton
    • Green Party: Rebecca Blaevoet
    • Social Justice Party of New Brunswick: Tasha Rossignol

    47 – Grand Falls-Vallée-des-Rivières-Saint-Quentin

    • PC: Marc-André Ross
    • Liberal: Chuck Chiasson
    • Green Party: Dani McLean-Godbout

    48 – Edmundston-Vallée-des-Rivières

    • PC: Roger Quimper
    • Liberal: Jean Claude (JC) D'Amours
    • Social Justice Party of New Brunswick: Sylvain Gerald Voisine

    49 – Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston

    • PC: Michel Morin
    • Liberal: Francine Landry
    • Consensus NB Party: Richard Barahoga
    • NDP: André Martin
    • Green Party: Alain Martel

