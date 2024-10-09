New Brunswick election: Who is running in my riding?

New Brunswickers will head to the polls on Oct. 21 to cast their vote in the provincial election.

Here is a list of all 49 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.

1 – Restigouche West

PC: Diane Cyr

Liberal: Gilles LePage

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Ronald Geraghty

Green Party: Myriam Cormier

2 – Restigouche East

PC: Normand Pelletier

Liberal: Guy H. Arseneault

NDP: Daisy Petersen

Green Party: Gilles Cormier

3 – Belle-Baie-Belledune

PC: Louis Robichaud

Liberal: Marco LeBlanc

NDP: Tyler (Ty) Boulay

Green Party: Rachel Boudreau

4 – Bathurst

PC: Kim Chamberlain

Liberal: René Legacy

NDP: Jeff Frenette

Green Party: Robert Kryszko

5 – Hautes-Terres-Nepisiguit

PC: Jason Purdy

Liberal: Luc Robichaud

6 – Caraquet

PC: Jean Paul Lanteigne

Liberal: Isabelle Thériault

7 – Shippagan-Les-Îles

PC: François Robichaud

Liberal: Eric Mallet

Green Party: Wilfred Roussel

8 – Tracadie

PC: Gertrude McLaughlin

Liberal: Keith Chiasson

Green Party: Serge Brideau

9 – Miramichi Bay - Neguac

PC: Réjean Savoie

Liberal: Sam Johnston

Green Party: Wayne Hitchcock

10 – Miramichi East

PC: Michelle Conroy

Liberal: Veronique Arsenault

Green Party: Josh Shaddick

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Tom L'Huillier

11 – Miramichi West

PC: Mike Dawson

Liberal: Mark Hambrook

Green Party: Genevieve MacRae

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Rhonda L'Huillier

Independent: Richard Sutherland

12 – Kent North

PC: Carl Cosby

Liberal: Pat Finnigan

Green Party: Kevin Arseneau

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Carole Boudreau

13 – Beausoleil-Grand-Bouctouche-Kent

PC: Ann Bastarache

Liberal: Benoît Bourque

Consensus NB Party: Lenny O'Brien

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Eddy Richard

Green Party: Bernadette Morin

14 – Shediac Bay-Dieppe

PC: René Ephestion

Liberal: Robert Gauvin

Green Party: Chantal Landry

15 – Shediac-Cap-Acadie

PC: Christine Arsenault

Liberal: Jacques LeBlanc

Green Party: Jean Bourgeois

16 – Tantramar

PC: Bruce Phinney

Liberal: John Higham

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Donna Allen

NDP: Evelyne Godfrey

Green Party: Megan Mitton

17 – Dieppe-Memramcook

PC: Dean Léonard

Liberal: Natacha Vautour

Green Party: Jacques Giguère

18 – Moncton East

PC: Paolo (PJ) Andreetti

Liberal: Alexandre Cédric Doucet

NDP: Alex Gagne

Green Party: Diani Blanco

19 – Moncton Centre

PC: Dave Melanson

Liberal: Rob McKee

NDP: James Ryan

Green Party: Sarah Colwell

20 – Moncton South

PC: Greg Turner

Liberal: Claire Johnson

Green Party: Vincent Merola

21 – Moncton Northwest

PC: Ernie Steeves

Liberal: Tania Sodhi

Green Party: Ana Santana

22 – Champdoré-Irishtown

PC: Ricky Gautreau

Liberal: Lyne Chantal Boudreau

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Adam Hennessey

Green Party: Matthew Ian Clark

23 – Riverview

PC: Rob Weir

Liberal: Scott Grant

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Rebecca Mallaley

NDP: Desiree Despres

Green Party: Sarah Lord

24 – Albert-Riverview

PC: Sherry Wilson

Liberal: Dave Gouthro

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: William Jones

Green Party: Liam MacDougall

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Sharon Buchanan

25 – Arcadia-Butternut Valley-Maple Hills

PC: Don Monahan

Liberal: Connie Larson

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Anthony Matthews

Green Party: Brian Boucher

26 – Sussex-Three Rivers

PC: Tammy Scott-Wallace

Liberal: Bruce Northrup

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Wayne Wheeler

Green Party: Teri McMackin

27 – Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins

PC: Faytene Grasseschi

Liberal: John Herron

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Barbara Dempsey

NDP: Gordie Stackhouse

Green Party: Laura Myers

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Peter Graham

28 – Quispamsis

PC: Blaine Higgs

Liberal: Aaron Kennedy

NDP: Alex White

Green Party: Andrew Conradi

Independent: David Raymond Amos

29 – Rothesay

PC: Hugh J. (Ted) Flemming

Liberal: Alyson Townsend

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Austin Venedam

Green Party: Zara MacKay-Boyce

30 – Saint John East

PC: Glen Savoie

Liberal: David Alston

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Denise Campbell

NDP: Josh Floyd

Green Party: Gerald Irish

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Tanya Graham

31 – Saint John Portland-Simonds

PC: Paul Dempsey

Liberal: John Dornan

NDP: Bobby Martin

Green Party: P.J. Duncan

32 – Saint John Harbour

PC: Adam Smith

Liberal: David Hickey

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Shelley Craig

NDP: Kenneth Procter

Green Party: Mariah Darling

33 – Saint John West-Lancaster

PC: Kim Costain

Liberal: Kate Elman Wilcott

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Sherie Vukelic

NDP: Jane Ryan

Green Party: Joanna Killen

34 – Kings Centre

PC: Bill Oliver

Liberal: Brian Stephenson

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Crystal Tays

Green Party: Bruce Dryer

35 – Fundy-The Isles-Saint John Lorneville

PC: Ian Lee

Liberal: Patty Borthwick

Consensus NB Party: Sharon Greenlaw

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Keith Tays

NDP: Chris Wanamaker

Green Party: Rhonda Connell

36 – Saint Croix

PC: Kathy Bockus

Liberal: Troy Lyons

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Krysten Mitchell

NDP: Bola Ademolu

Green Party: Mark Groleau

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Alex Tessmann

Independent: Kris Booth

37 – Oromocto-Sunbury

PC: Mary E. Wilson

Liberal: Stephen Horsman

NDP: Glenna Hanley

Green Party: Emerald Gibson

38 – Fredericton-Grand Lake

PC: Kris Austin

Liberal: Kevin Dignam

NDP: Arthur Taylor

Green Party: Ken Washburn

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Rick DeSaulniers

39 – Fredericton Lincoln

PC: Daniel Chippin

Liberal: Joni Leger

Green Party: David Coon

40 – Fredericton South-Silverwood

PC: Nicolle Carlin

Liberal: Susan Holt

NDP: Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane

Green Party: Simon Ouellette

41 – Fredericton North

PC: Jill Green

Liberal: Luke Randall

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Andrew Vandette

NDP: Matthew Stocek

Green Party: Anthea Plummer

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Glen Davis

42 – Fredericton-York

PC: Ryan Cullins

Liberal: Tanya Whitney

NDP: Steven J. LaForest

Green Party: Pam Allen-LeBlanc

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Michael Broderick

43 – Hanwell-New Maryland

PC: Judy Wilson-Shee

Liberal: Cindy Miles

Libertarian Party of New Brunswick: Meryl W. Sarty

NDP: Joël Cyr LaPlante

Green Party: Susan Jonah

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Kris Hurtubise

44 – Carleton-York

PC: Richard Ames

Liberal: Chris Duffie

Green Party: Burt Folkins

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Sterling Wright

45 – Woodstock-Hartland

PC: Bill Hogan

Liberal: Marisa Pelkey

NDP: Bo Sheaves

Green Party: Jada Roche

People's Alliance of New Brunswick: Charlie Webber

Independent: Ernest Culberson

46 – Carleton-Victoria

PC: Margaret Johnson

Liberal: Julian Moulton

Green Party: Rebecca Blaevoet

Social Justice Party of New Brunswick: Tasha Rossignol

47 – Grand Falls-Vallée-des-Rivières-Saint-Quentin

PC: Marc-André Ross

Liberal: Chuck Chiasson

Green Party: Dani McLean-Godbout

48 – Edmundston-Vallée-des-Rivières

PC: Roger Quimper

Liberal: Jean Claude (JC) D'Amours

Social Justice Party of New Brunswick: Sylvain Gerald Voisine

49 – Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston