FREDERICTON -- With several shooting incidents and two separate homicides, it's been a crime-filled weekend in New Brunswick -- leaving many residents asking questions.

Within 36 hours, police across the province responded to five separate incidents, three of them involving guns and two of them being investigated as homicides.

Shooting fatality

On Saturday, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Fredericton police were called to the Chalmers Hospital where a man had been dropped off with gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Police say they were able to track down the vehicle that had dropped the victim off and took several people into custody.

Forensic identification and the RCMP K-9 unit helped process a wooded scene along Wilsey Road. Fredericton police said they believe it wasn't a random act and that the victim was targeted, but have not released the name of the victim or information concerning if a formal arrest has been made.

More gun violence

Also on Saturday, a man was shot in the leg in Speerville, N.B. While no arrests have been made, N.B. RCMP say there is no risk to the public.

On Saturday night, RCMP confirmed human remains were found northeast of Moncton – no other information on the person has been released.

And early on Sunday morning, a shooting in a Saint John neighbourhood sent two 25-year-olds to hospital. One was treated and released, and the other remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two people were arrested in the incident.

First-degree murder charges

Finally, in the Southeastern region of the province, family and friends are grieving the loss of Tina Tingley-McAleer.

The 43-year-old woman was found dead in a home along Main Street in Hillsborough Saturday morning. N.B. RCMP say they tracked down a 49-year-old man shortly after.

On Sunday, Calvin Andrew Lewis was charged with first-degree murder and will appear at the Moncton Courthouse Monday afternoon.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of Tingley-McAleer's death. RCMP say the two were living together, but would not confirm the nature of their relationship. However, Tingley-McAleer's sister says they had been in a relationship for two years.

Laura Tingley says Tingly-McAleer was a mother of three, grandmother of six, and was expecting another grandchild.

"She'd give you the shirt off her back if you needed it and go without," says Tingley. "My sister was so strong-willed and determined, and she was always there for you when you needed her – it didn't matter what time. She was there when I had my kids; it didn't matter if it was five o'clock in the morning – she was there."

Tingley notes the family is in shock and will attend every future court appearance.

Police seek public's help

Meanwhile, investigators for both homicides are looking to speak with anyone who may have information. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.