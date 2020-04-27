HALIFAX -- For the ninth day in a row, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, but Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says the battle against the virus is not over.

"We are nowhere near ready to declare victory," she said at a news conference in Fredericton on Monday. "It will be with us for a very long time until a vaccine or other treatment is found."

New Brunswick's total remains at 118.

This past weekend, New Brunswickers started to enjoy a little bit of the loosening of restrictions. Dr. Russell says she understands that some people were faced with a difficult choice when deciding which household to visit with. She says the two-household bubble is important to follow because it limits close contacts and allows public health officials to monitor them more easily.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.