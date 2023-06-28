New Brunswick family rallies support for their father
Richard Sprague is known for a lot of things including his passion as a Blue Jays fan, how much he loves his family, and that he likes to be on the move.
“He was a truck driver and he used to take me on his long hauls down to the states and I remember crawling into the bunk, immediately, so that when we woke up we’d be in the states or somewhere else and going on a little adventure,” said his only son, Spike Sprague.
That’s the first memory that pops into his head when it comes to his dad, along with eating at different truck stops.
Richard was driving trucks right up until last September when he found out he has stage-four kidney cancer. His diagnosis came without warning and quickly advanced.
“Within a few days he was diagnosed with stage-four kidney cancer and then within a month the cancer had spread to his spine and he lost the use of his legs, so it’s been a battle since October that he’s been in the wheelchair,” said one of his daughters, Shelly Demont.
After spending five months in the hospital, Richard got to come home in February, but using a wheelchair brought on new challenges.
“I get lots of support from my family, but lots of ups and downs,” said Richard.
“Things that you weren’t expecting pop up and it’s always something different.”
While it came as no surprise to him, Richard’s family has rallied together in support.
“I can just pick up the phone and one of them is there, right away,” he said.
“I knew they would step up. They’re a pretty good bunch.”
Hoping to help the man who has always helped them, the four siblings set off on a mission for their dad. On top of non-stop emotional support, the group always wanted to get their dad mobile again and give him back the freedom on the road.
“He was never one to just sit on the couch,” said Spike.
“He was always driving somewhere and I remember him saying when he got the letter he lost his license, that was harder for him then hearing he had cancer, knowing he couldn’t drive around anymore.”
Shelly launched a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $10,000 to buy a mobility van and get it on the road.
“Me and my dad are both shy people and so it was a huge thing to get this on the go. I didn’t tell him about it, I just did it, put it on Facebook and then he seen it a few days later,” she said.
“I felt this was something me and my siblings needed to do to make life a little easier for him.”
The family was able to purchase a used van earlier this week and bring it home. Richard is still shocked by the support from his kids and everyone else.
“It’s quite an honour to think they would do that,” he said.
“There’s names on the list that I don’t know who they are and it just amazes me the generosity.”
The van went for an inspection on Wednesday, and Demont says it will take a couple-thousand dollars to get it ready for the road.
Richard has seven grandkids and seven great grandkids who have already filled his itinerary with tee-ball games and other events.
“We took it to Moncton yesterday and it’s a big difference because usually I’d have to get in the front seat and by the time you position your chair to get in […] it took three of us to get in, now once they put the ramp down I can just drive right on,” said Richard.
With the strength of his family and the support of the community, Richard says he’s ready to hit the road, adding that there’s even a chance he can get back in the drivers seat.
He says if the family raises enough money, they plan to look into special hand controls so he can navigate the roads once again.
“I’d like to thank the community, people how they so quickly got behind it. I find that amazing,” he said.
“You don’t know who you know until you need them.”
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at University of Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Gender stereotype debunked: 79 per cent of women are hunters in foraging societies, new data shows
A new study reveals that 79 per cent of women in foraging societies around the world are hunting for animals, which opposes the common belief that men exclusively hunt while women gather.
Number of Canadians using generative AI at work and school is growing, posing potential risks: survey
A recent survey conducted by KPMG reveals that Canadians are experiencing increased productivity using generative AI, but there are concerns that some users may be entering sensitive information into AI prompts.
Expedited credentialing for internationally-trained nurses coming to several provinces
The process for nurses who were educated outside of Canada to become licensed to practice in Canada is about to become a lot quicker in many regions of the country — a development that could be a huge boost to an understaffed and overworked health-care system.
Toronto
-
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
-
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
-
Brampton teacher on leave says student 'wanted to fight me' after intervening in school incident
A long-time teacher is speaking out about the increasing violence at his high school in Brampton.
Calgary
-
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
-
Flames grab forward Samuel Honzek with first-round selection
The Calgary Flames selected Samuel Honzek with their first-round pick Wednesday night at the NHL draft.
-
Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke
About 50 Calgarians gathered in the northeast on Wednesday for a climate protest.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens draft Austrian defender David Reinbacher in fifth overall pick
The Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville. Reinbacher is the seventh Austrian to be selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, and the third since 2020 after Marco Kasper (8th in 2022) and Marco Rossi (9th in 2020).
-
La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns
Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.
-
Single Montreal mom fears homelessness after she says her lease transfer was refused
A single Montreal mother of three fears she may be homeless come July 1 after she says a landlord denied a lease transfer less than a week before Moving Day. "You go to the Regie de Logement, you get the form, you fill it out, and it's supposed to be that simple. We did all the steps and the landlord came back and said ‘no,’" Anick Johnson told CTV.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
Dog owners want license pulled from Edmonton vet guilty of 'systemic unprofessional conduct'
Two Edmonton women are calling for authorities to take away the license of a local veterinarian who has been sanctioned numerous times, claiming his negligence caused the death of their beloved pet back in 2018.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Timmins city council agrees to hire security firm to boost safety
In the past few years, downtown business owners in Timmins have resorted to installing bars on their storefront windows, increasing surveillance and locking their doors to prevent crime.
London
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Document offers clues about city’s initial design and location criteria for homeless hubs
A preliminary set of criteria for service hubs for homeless Londoners was developed by city staff and frontline agencies four months ago. CTV News London recently obtained a document that details preferred zoning, location qualities and building designs.
-
'I just don’t know where I’m going to go': Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent, fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Ottawa
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Voters in Kanata-Carleton elect new MPP in July
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Saskatoon
-
Husband of Saskatoon teacher killed at problem intersection makes plea to city council
The husband of a Saskatoon teacher who was killed by a cement truck while cycling at a busy intersection made an impassioned plea for improved cycling safety at city council on Wednesday.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Beloved small town store coming to Saskatoon
A small-town favourite in Watrous will soon be opening a Saskatoon location.
Vancouver
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dying
After the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigating
A man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planning
On the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
Regina
-
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
-
Self-inflicted knife wounds the cause of police oversight investigation in Regina
The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man stabbed himself during his arrest on Tuesday.
-
Regina residents can now rent e-scooters for about 40 cents a minute
E-scooters have rolled into Regina, and residents now have a new option when it comes to getting around the Queen city.
Vancouver Island
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake Park
Vancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.
-
Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard
Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo. The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.
-
B.C. opens $500M fund to help non-profits buy rental buildings, keep rent affordable
The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500-million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings.