New Brunswick family rallies support for their father

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns

    Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.

  • Single Montreal mom fears homelessness after she says her lease transfer was refused

    A single Montreal mother of three fears she may be homeless come July 1 after she says a landlord denied a lease transfer less than a week before Moving Day. "You go to the Regie de Logement, you get the form, you fill it out, and it's supposed to be that simple. We did all the steps and the landlord came back and said ‘no,’" Anick Johnson told CTV.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island