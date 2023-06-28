New Brunswick family rallies support for their father

Richard Sprague is known for a lot of things including his passion as a Blue Jays fan, how much he loves his family, and that he likes to be on the move.

“He was a truck driver and he used to take me on his long hauls down to the states and I remember crawling into the bunk, immediately, so that when we woke up we’d be in the states or somewhere else and going on a little adventure,” said his only son, Spike Sprague.

That’s the first memory that pops into his head when it comes to his dad, along with eating at different truck stops.

Richard was driving trucks right up until last September when he found out he has stage-four kidney cancer. His diagnosis came without warning and quickly advanced.

“Within a few days he was diagnosed with stage-four kidney cancer and then within a month the cancer had spread to his spine and he lost the use of his legs, so it’s been a battle since October that he’s been in the wheelchair,” said one of his daughters, Shelly Demont.

After spending five months in the hospital, Richard got to come home in February, but using a wheelchair brought on new challenges.

“I get lots of support from my family, but lots of ups and downs,” said Richard.

“Things that you weren’t expecting pop up and it’s always something different.”

While it came as no surprise to him, Richard’s family has rallied together in support.

“I can just pick up the phone and one of them is there, right away,” he said.

“I knew they would step up. They’re a pretty good bunch.”

Hoping to help the man who has always helped them, the four siblings set off on a mission for their dad. On top of non-stop emotional support, the group always wanted to get their dad mobile again and give him back the freedom on the road.

“He was never one to just sit on the couch,” said Spike.

“He was always driving somewhere and I remember him saying when he got the letter he lost his license, that was harder for him then hearing he had cancer, knowing he couldn’t drive around anymore.”

Shelly launched a GoFundMe page. The goal is to raise $10,000 to buy a mobility van and get it on the road.

“Me and my dad are both shy people and so it was a huge thing to get this on the go. I didn’t tell him about it, I just did it, put it on Facebook and then he seen it a few days later,” she said.

“I felt this was something me and my siblings needed to do to make life a little easier for him.”

The family was able to purchase a used van earlier this week and bring it home. Richard is still shocked by the support from his kids and everyone else.

“It’s quite an honour to think they would do that,” he said.

“There’s names on the list that I don’t know who they are and it just amazes me the generosity.”

The van went for an inspection on Wednesday, and Demont says it will take a couple-thousand dollars to get it ready for the road.

Richard has seven grandkids and seven great grandkids who have already filled his itinerary with tee-ball games and other events.

“We took it to Moncton yesterday and it’s a big difference because usually I’d have to get in the front seat and by the time you position your chair to get in […] it took three of us to get in, now once they put the ramp down I can just drive right on,” said Richard.

With the strength of his family and the support of the community, Richard says he’s ready to hit the road, adding that there’s even a chance he can get back in the drivers seat.

He says if the family raises enough money, they plan to look into special hand controls so he can navigate the roads once again.

“I’d like to thank the community, people how they so quickly got behind it. I find that amazing,” he said.

“You don’t know who you know until you need them.”

