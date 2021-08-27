SHEDIAC, N.B. -- New Brunswick is coming up with creative ways to get more residents vaccinated for COVID-19 this summer as it inches closer to 75 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

One of the innovative methods was seen at New Brunswick's Parlee Beach on Friday where people lined up to not only soak up the sun, but to get a COVID-19 Pfizer shot as well.

"My daughter came down to get her second dose, so we're just doing a family thing, celebrate the day," said a mother who attended the mobile vaccine clinic.

"I had planned to go to the Moncton coliseum tomorrow morning but I noticed this was available and I was three blocks away, which was convenient for me on a holiday day to get it done," said another New Brunswicker who received a vaccine on Friday.

Ambulance New Brunswick partnered with the province to set up the mobile vaccine clinics in an effort to make getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus more convenient.

"All we need (is) for people who come and if they have their identification, their Medicare card, there's no appointment required. They can just drop by," said Susan Dugas, the operations manager for Ambulance New Brunswick.

A local restaurant has also joined in on the effort, offering free ice cream for those who got their shot.

"We decided to do that and to give a little piece of enjoyment for people who are putting some effort in asking our province healthier and safer," said Gene Cormier, co-owner of Euston Park Social.