New Brunswick fishermen fill St. Andrews Wharf Saturday as they call for change on the water
It’s not what you expect to see in St. Andrews, but mixed in amongst the whale watching boats and small vessels, dozens of lobster fishing boats docked along the wharf Saturday.
Local fishermen from Lobster Fishing Area 36, which covers waters from Alma to the American boarder including Deer Island and Campobello Island, and their families filled both the water and the wharf as they called for change out on the water.
The protest is against what they believe is inaction by the government and a collective call for the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Diane Lebouthillier, to resign.
“We believe that she is not capable of protecting our fishery and protecting our resource,” said Fundy North Fishermen’s Association executive director, Amanda Johnson.
The group says there are three main issues leading to the protest:
- An absence of enforcement, which they say has allowed illegal fishing and buying activities.
- Fisheries Officer strikes, which the association says is because the Minster has made earlier statements that accused them of racism.
- And mismanagement of the fishery.
“We open the second Tuesday in November and I personally feel if there is no enforcement at that time for opening that it’s going to be unsafe for every single commercial fishermen that’s here that I represent,” said Johnson.
Adding, “Ultimately what I think would happen is they’ll start hauling up the illegal gear that they’re finding. A lot of the ones that are fishing illegal locally, these guys know each other, they fish out of the same wharf so it’s going to lead to confrontation.”
Over 50 fishing boats were docked by Saturday morning with representation from every single wharf in the district, according to Johnson.
Boats are seem near the wharf in Saint Andrews, N.B. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)“These people didn’t come miles and miles just to burn fuel for fun,” said Fundy North Fishermen’s Association president, Bradley Small.
“They see this as an attack on their livelihood. Many of them multi-generation so it’s very important. We’re hoping if we can just start the ball rolling, maybe we’ll be seen and maybe we’ll get some action from the minster because that’s where it all comes from.”
The Association says they are demanding three things out of the protest from Minster Lebouthillier:
- An acknowledgement of mismanagement
- A solution and enforcement plan
- A resignation from office
“It’s happening primarily in the western part of the district, but it happens all over and with no patrol, that amplifies it,” said Small.
Cecil Mccabour is a fourth generation North American fishermen, but an eighth generation of working on the water.
“It is the wild west right now,” he said about the conditions out of the water.
“The landscape down here you can get away with so much more because you can hide behind islands, there’s so many more buoys and different other fisheries, you can blend it all together. There’s even be told of just driftwood being tied off to traps, decoy ducks tied off the traps, so unless you’re right on top of it, sometimes you don’t know,” he said.
“The poachers are getting it down to a science now and without having DFO cruise around, that would catch the maybe even 40 per cent of it, now we not having that taken care of.”
His families business, Whitetail Fisheries is based out of Lorneville N.B., and while he says they aren’t seeing illegal fishing as much in his area, it’s still having an impact.
“I’m already seeing how we’re in a downwind spiral. We need to get our government back on track. Fishing is a huge thing along the coast here and it’s world renowned seafood. We’re known for our lobsters. North shore is known for lobster, but our Bay of Fundy lobsters are the cream of the crop, so we need to protect them,” he said.
Those in attendance say the illegal fishing is happening both from across the boarder and locally.
Fishermen gather at the protest in St. Andrews. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) In a statement to CTV News Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said it’s aware of the demonstration happening in St. Andrews.
DFO went on to say that “Enforcement activities continue and we are working to address any reports of unauthorized fishing activity across the region, including the Bay of Fundy.”
The boats are expected to stay anchored at St. Andrews until Sunday morning.
“The fishery minister can say all she wants to about enforcement, we’re on the water every day, there’s no enforcement, there’s a far amount, a lot of illegal fishing because of no enforcement. It would be like taking all the RCMP officers off the road,” said Dale Mitchell with JDM Fisheries on Deer Island.
Mitchell is 68-years-old now and has been fishing ever since he was old enough to band a lobster with his grandfather.
He says in the last seven years, since there’s been an illegal summer fishery, his catches have dropped by about 30 per cent.
“We have worked hard to get this regulated, but regulations, I’ll say once again, this is the thing I want to leave you with, regulations are no good without enforcement,” he said.
Adding, “People are getting very frustrated. There’s a lot of young people here, fishermen and they’re getting, and I’m not young, but I’m still frustrated […] because we’re the one’s that are suffering for this if it’s not enforced.”
The demonstration remained peaceful on Saturday morning as multiple generations came together to support each other and make a statement that they hope will start a conversation.
“It kind of effects everybody here and it’s going to kill off our jobs if it continues,” said Spiro Mawhinney, a seventh generation fishermen.
She added, “I started fishing with my dad as soon as I got out of high school in 2020 and I’ve put a lot of time and invested a lot of money to be where I am today fishing. I went to school to get my captains papers that I now have and I kind of just hope that the outcome today let’s me or I’m able to fish for a long time and be able to retire with this job and hopefully my grandchildren or children can fish if that’s what they decide they want to do.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Will Conservatives roll back dental care if elected? House Leader Scheer won't say
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer won't say whether his party will scale back or fully scrap Canada's federal dental care program, despite new data showing nearly 650,000 Canadians have used the plan.
Jane's Addiction concert ends early after Perry Farrell throws punch at Dave Navarro
A scuffle between members of the groundbreaking alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction came amid 'tension and animosity' during their reunion tour, lead singer Perry Farrell’s wife said Saturday.
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a huge landslide, which triggered a 650-foot high mega-tsunami in Greenland last September. Then came something inexplicable: a mysterious vibration that shook the planet for nine days.
New evidence upends contentious Easter Island theory, scientists say
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, never experienced a ruinous population collapse, according to an analysis of ancient DNA from 15 former inhabitants of the remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches
Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline.
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
-
Police release images of suspect vehicle after woman found shot in car in Mississauga
Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle after a woman was recently found shot inside a car in Mississauga.
-
Leslie Lookout: Toronto's newest park is officially open
Leslie Lookout, Toronto's newest park, is officially open.
Calgary
-
Water restrictions on schedule to end in Calgary next weekend: City
Water restrictions which have been in place for most of the summer will end next weekend, the city’s director of water services said Saturday.
-
Collector scores 'holy grail' at B.C. Pokemon shop
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in Edmonton collision involving motorcycle and SUV
An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.
-
k.d. lang gets the band back together for Canadian country music awards show
The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Edmonton.
-
Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested
Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.
Montreal
-
Families irked at new pay parking lot at major Montreal sports complex
There are new pay parking restrictions at the Claude-Robillard Sports Complex in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, and for families of young athletes, it means adding hundreds of dollars a year to the already costly registration fees.
-
Montreal byelection: Here's what the four party leaders are offering in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun
The leaders of the four major Canadian political parties - Justin Trudeau, Yves-Francois Blanchet, Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poiliever - made their pitches for why voters should choose their parties in the upcoming Montreal byelection in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.
-
Quebec Liberals call for action group on francisation of new arrivals
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is calling on Minister Jean-François Roberge to create an action group "to ensure the delivery of francisation services" with key players from government and organizations.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
-
kitchen fire in low-rise residential building displaces resident in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says one resident has been displaced following a fire that started inside a kitchen in a low-rise residential building in Carlington Friday afternoon.
-
Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Ottawa, next draw's jackpot $80 million
Ottawa has a new millionaire after Friday night's draw, as one Maximillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in the capital.
London
-
Volunteers of all ages plant trees to help prevent erosion along Kettle Creek
Conservationists of all ages grabbed a shovel and work boots on Saturday to add a burst of green to the Dan Patterson Conservation Area in St. Thomas.
-
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
-
Airshow London hosts new attractions due to federal funding
The federal government announced Airshow London will be receiving $136,000 through the Tourism Growth Program to support new attractions for 2024.
Barrie
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
-
Local aviation event inspires young prospective pilots
The Midland chapter of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) offered a free flight experience to local youth on Saturday, hoping to inspire young enthusiasts to eventually become pilots.
-
One dead in Oro-Medonte crash
One person is dead after a crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. beekeeper says she has lost almost 2M bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
Will Conservatives roll back dental care if elected? House Leader Scheer won't say
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer won't say whether his party will scale back or fully scrap Canada's federal dental care program, despite new data showing nearly 650,000 Canadians have used the plan.
-
Police seize sawed-off shotgun, ammo, northern Ont. teen charged
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener’s Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
Windsor
-
Adventure Challenge kicks off in Essex County, filling void of former Heartbreaker event
A new fitness event has crossed the starting line to support Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, stepping in to replace the popular Heartbreaker Challenge which ended after a successful 10-year run.
-
Town of Essex celebrates completion of downtown streetscape project
A major streetscaping project that had frustrated some downtown Essex business owners due to months of interfering with customer traffic is now complete.
-
Pro wrestling returns to the Town of LaSalle for first time in 26 years
The Noble Champions Group will host "NCG Triumph" on September 20, at the Event Centre in LaSalle.
Winnipeg
-
Two people in critical condition after north Winnipeg fire
Three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. Johns neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
Winnipeg police identify Portage Ave. crash victim
Winnipeg police have identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal crash Friday morning.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw fire engulfs home in flames, cause under investigation
The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.
-
New location proposal for permanent emergency shelter in Regina revealed
About three months after Regina city council voted down plans for a permanent emergency shelter location, a new proposed location has been revealed.
-
Fort Qu'Appelle medicine garden unveiled in coordination with the Treaty 4 anniversary
A garden specializing in Indigenous medicines has officially opened up in the town of Fort Qu’Appelle.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 1,305 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
Vancouver
-
4 charged in home invasion that killed Burnaby 19-year-old: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
Coastal GasLink fined $590K following 'repeated non-compliance' with environmental rules
British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office fined the company responsible for a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. for the sixth time this week.
-
Dragon statue with 'significant sentimental value' taken from porch: Nanaimo RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to find a dragon statue that holds “significant sentimental value” for its owner.
Vancouver Island
-
4 charged in home invasion that killed Burnaby 19-year-old: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
Coastal GasLink fined $590K following 'repeated non-compliance' with environmental rules
British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office fined the company responsible for a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. for the sixth time this week.
-
Dragon statue with 'significant sentimental value' taken from porch: Nanaimo RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to find a dragon statue that holds “significant sentimental value” for its owner.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.