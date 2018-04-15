

The Canadian Press





Forest fire season in New Brunswick roars to a start next week.

As of Monday, anyone starting a fire with a diameter of three metres or less should ensure burning is allowed in that area, while larger fires would require a written permit.

Under the province's Forest Fires Act, anyone who lights a fire on forest land is responsible for it and could be liable for the cost of fighting the fire or replacing damaged property if it gets out of control.

Every year, forest fire season in New Brunswick begins on the third Monday of April and ends on October 31st, unless otherwise indicated.