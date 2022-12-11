New Brunswick girl, 13, missing: Saint John Police

Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help in locating a youth who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to Saint John Police, 13-year-old Camryn Kernighan was last seen on Nov. 28 at about 10:15 p.m. in the Park Avenue area.

Kernighan is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a flower and snake logo, along with black ripped jeans and grey converse sneakers.

Police say Kernighan is known to regularly travel to St. Stephen.

Anyone with information about Kernighan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.