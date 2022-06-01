New Brunswick government announces $20 million for inflation-relief program
New Brunswick's government on Wednesday released details of its $20-million inflation-relief program, which includes a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
The province will distribute $225 to low-income individuals and $450 to families, Premier Blaine Higgs said, adding that more than 75,000 residents are eligible for the money. The funding will be given to people who are already receiving provincial low-income or housing benefits.
"We wanted to get it to a targeted group and get it out quickly and be able to benefit now," Higgs told reporters at the legislature.
"The current economic situation is having a severe impact on New Brunswickers, most particularly low-income individuals, families and seniors," Higgs said.
But opposition parties say the package is too narrow and doesn't help average workers.
"The average workers of this province are not getting any benefits from this announcement," interim Liberal leader Roger Melanson told reporters.
"We had proposed to lower the provincial gas tax by 10 cents," he said. "That would have had a significant benefit for people that are working but are still struggling to pay for their groceries, provide for their families, and putting gas in the tank."
Green Party Leader David Coon said New Brunswickers need more than a one-time payment.
"People need additional money in their pocket month in and month out right now," he said.
The Green Party has suggested changing the eligibility threshold so more people could qualify for the HST rebate, and it has also called for the minimum wage increase scheduled for October to be instituted now. The current minimum wage of $12.75 per hour is set to increase to $13.75 per hour on Oct. 1.
"It would put more money in people's pocket every paycheque," Coon said.
Higgs said his government looked at a variety of models used across the country to address inflation, adding that his priority was to do something quickly.
"For us, it was trying to have a model where we could react quickly and would hit those who are most vulnerable right now," Higgs said, noting that he expects assistance will be in place before the end of this month.
In recent weeks, the premier has said he was waiting for the latest tax figures on gasoline sales before determining what kind of inflation help his government could provide. On Wednesday, Higgs said he still didn't have those figures, but he said he had been told gasoline consumption had been relatively unchanged.
In consequence, the province should expect an additional $20 million to $30 million from Ottawa in gas tax revenue -- enough to cover the assistance program, he said.
As part of the program announced Wednesday, the government is also contributing an extra $1 million to food banks to help them meet increased demand. It is the second $1-million contribution made to New Brunswick food banks since March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.
