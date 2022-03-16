New Brunswick government donating $100,000 to National Bank of Ukraine

The New Brunswick government is donating $100,000 to the National Bank of Ukraine.

In a news release Wednesday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he condemns the “violent actions” of Russia.

“I cannot imagine how hard it is to watch what is happening, worrying about your family and friends who live there. Know that New Brunswickers, as well as all Canadians, stand with you and the people of Ukraine,” said Higgs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, that Russia would conduct a "special military operation" in Ukraine — setting off the invasion.

The province said the donation will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian armed forces.

“We support the federal government and all sanctions it is taking against Russia in response to this,” said Higgs.

New Brunswickers who also wish to donate to the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine can do so through the National Bank of Ukraine website, the province says.

The National Bank of Ukraine is the central bank in that country.

According to Higgs, about 3,500 people in New Brunswick are of Ukrainian descent.