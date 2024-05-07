New Brunswick health app now shows wait times for non-urgent imaging tests

New Brunswick’s mobile health app has just launched a new feature.

MyHealthNB was launched in January with personal health information, such as test results, immunization records, lab reports and more.

New Brunswickers can now see the estimated wait times for CT scans, MRIs, bone density scans, ultrasounds and mammograms.

The latest tool can be found under the Health System Data of the MyHealthNB app or website.

The dashboard shows the typical maximum wait times for each type of imaging test for most patients over a 30-day period.

The province says the time shown is from when a patient is referred for a test by a doctor to when the test is done.

At this time, the dashboard only shows wait times for Horizon Health Network facilities.

“Collecting and reporting on health-care data is a priority for Horizon,” said Horizon Health Network president and CEO Margaret Melanson in a Tuesday news release. “The launch of the medical imaging dashboard is an important step in improving access to, and understanding of, the health-care system in the region.”

The province says data from Vitalité Health Network will be added as it becomes available.

“We believe that, by giving New Brunswickers more information about the health-care system, we will help them become more engaged with their own care,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch in the release.

The province expects to add emergency room wait times, among other data, to the MyHealthNB app later this year.

