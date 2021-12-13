New Brunswick latest province to sign child care deal with federal government

New Brunswick has signed a child care deal with Ottawa to create 5,700 new spaces at an average cost to parents of $10 per day by 2026.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement today.

The cost of child care in the province is expected to be cut in half by the end of 2022.

New Brunswick is the latest province to sign on to the federal government's child care plan, and so far only Ontario, Nunavut and Northwest Territories haven't reached a deal with Ottawa.

Under the New Brunswick deal, the federal government is providing $491 million while the province is spending $53 million.

The federal Liberals announced last spring they would spend $30 billion over five years to cut child care fees to an average of $10 per day across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.