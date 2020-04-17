FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick legislature has passed a pair of bills to help the province deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of members, sitting well apart, met for just 20 minutes Friday morning to quickly approve the legislation without debate.

Changes to the Employment Standards Act are to protect the jobs of workers who are quarantined or forced to stay home to care for loved ones during the pandemic.

Amendments to the Emergency Measures Act allow the government to open daycares for the children of essential workers when all other avenues have been exhausted.

There were also changes to extend the deadlines for various actions before the courts and tribunals.

Green party Leader David Coon also used the opportunity to table a petition calling on government to provide year-round ferry service to the island of Campobello.