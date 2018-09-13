Featured
New Brunswick Liberals make campaign pledge to ban plastic shopping bags
A shopper leaves a grocery store carrying his groceries in plastic bags Tuesday, August 30, 2016 in Brossard, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:25PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:26PM ADT
MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- New Brunswick's Liberal leader says he would ban disposable plastic shopping bags.
Campaigning Thursday for the provincial election, Brian Gallant says banning the bags will help protect the environment.
Gallant says he would encourage the development of a new agricultural hemp industry to replace the bags.
He says with an international trend to ban single-use plastic shopping bags, a market will soon emerge for hemp-based bags, and New Brunswick could be on the leading edge.
Gallant also announced plans to boost internet speeds in rural areas.